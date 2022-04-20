Upcoming CNG SUVs In India – New Brezza S-CNG To Sonet CNG

Check out our list of all the upcoming CNG-powered SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future

In the past few years, the popularity of CNG cars has increased by a significant margin. As petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, we expect to see more people opting for CNG cars, and manufacturers are planning to add more options for buyers to choose from soon. Interestingly, some of these upcoming CNG cars will be SUVs!

Here, we have listed all the CNG-powered SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market.

1. Maruti Brezza

The next-generation Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to launch in India in the coming months. The Indo-Japanese carmaker will likely offer a CNG powertrain option on the SUV, the same as on the updated 2022 Ertiga. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2. Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has been road testing different test mules of Nexon, and as per speculations, a CNG version of this SUV is also in the making. The manufacturer could add a CNG kit to the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which should offer brilliant power along with great fuel economy. This powerplant will likely come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

3. Kia Sonet

Recently, a test mule of Kia Sonet was spied during a road test, that too with a CNG powertrain. The test mule was the GT version, which gets the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is quite interesting, as this would mean that Sonet could get a turbo CNG engine! We expect impressive power as well as great fuel efficiency figures. We’re not sure which transmission will be offered here.

4. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai India is planning to expand its CNG passenger car range, and we expect Venue to get a CNG powertrain option in the near future. Hyundai Venue CNG will likely get a 1.0-litre turbo-CNG engine, the same as expected on the upcoming Sonet CNG. The transmission choices available with it cannot be confirmed at the moment.