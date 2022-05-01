Upcoming CNG-Powered SUVs & MPVs – Carens, Alcazar And More

Check out our list of the top five upcoming CNG-powered SUVs and MPVs, which are slated to launch in the Indian market soon

With the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the demand for affordable mobility has pushed consumers towards CNG-powered cars in the Indian market. Carmakers that operate in this space have seen strong demand for their CNG models, and the ones that don’t seem to be planning to enter this space soon.

Here, we have listed a few SUVs and MPVs, which are expected to get a CNG powertrain option soon, likely within a year.

1. Kia Carens

A test model of Kia Carens was recently spotted with a CNG kit, hinting at an imminent launch. Interestingly, the test car had a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, leading us to believe that the South Korean carmaker will launch a turbocharged CNG powertrain on its MPV.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is also set to receive a CNG powertrain option, as revealed by spy pictures. The test model was a 1.0L turbo-petrol variant of the SUV, which should mean that it will also get a turbocharged CNG option. As such, the performance and fuel efficiency should both be impressive.

3. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is also expected to get a CNG option in the near future. The powertrain will consist of a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine with a CNG kit, the same as is expected on the upcoming Kia Sonet CNG.

4. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar was recently spied during a road test in India, and speculations suggest that the manufacturer was testing a CNG powertrain on it. We’re not sure if Hyundai will add a CNG kit to the existing petrol engine, or if it will use the turbocharged engine of Kia Carens CNG.

5. Maruti Brezza CNG/Toyota Urban Cruiser CNG

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its S-CNG range in the Indian car market, and Brezza is also set to receive a CNG powertrain option soon, likely in its next-generation avatar. It will likely be the same 1.5L bi-fuel motor that does duty on Ertiga. The next-generation Toyota Urban Cruiser will also get a CNG option alongside it.