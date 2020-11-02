Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross Spied Undisguised Inside Out – Exclusive Pics

Citroen C5 Aircross will likely go on sale in India with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing around 180 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

Groupe PSA will be making its domestic return next year as the Citroen brand will debut with the C5 Aircross premium SUV. The French manufacturer has had tremendous success in recent years in the European markets and as part of expanding its presence globally, Citroen is looking to make a big impact in the emerging markets including India.

The C5 Aircross will act as a premium image setter for the company before the arrival of heavily localised products including the C21 compact SUV. The C5 Aircross was spotted testing many times in India and the DS7 Crossback, which uses the same platform, was no stranger to getting caught on camera as well along with the Berlingo MPV that also sits on the EMP2 architecture.

Here we bring you exclusive pictures of the C5 Aircross showing its exterior and interior ahead of its market launch around May 2021. The interior image shows a dual-tone dashboard along with vertically positioned AC vents, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle. It gets multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and has Citroen’s insignia on it.

The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit and the chromed door handles can also be seen. For the India market, the C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and it will be paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine kicks out 180 horsepower and is expected to be fully imported.

It may not use the 1.5-litre diesel unit locally produced by Citroen in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The exterior of the C5 Aircross is a typical Citroen with eccentric design elements such as a split LED headlamp cluster, funky bumper highlights, sporty LED Daytime Running Lights, stylish alloy wheels, roof rails, black pillars, wraparound LED tail lamps and a large greenhouse.

The equipment list in the international markets has features like six airbags, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, hands free tailgate, powered driver seat, connectivity features, and so on.