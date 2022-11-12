Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 20 Lakh In India – Maruti, Mahindra, Honda, Hyundai

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, MG, etc will launch new SUVs in India over the next year or so

There is a strong demand in the Indian car market right now and multiple brands are currently working on expanding their Indian portfolio. If you are also planning to soon buy a new car, here is a list of the top upcoming cars under Rs 20 lakh in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is soon expected to make its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and will take on the rivals like the Thar and the Gurkha in the Indian market. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and will be offered with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro AWD system.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar is currently one of the best-selling 4X4 SUVs in the country and the brand is likely to launch the new 5-door version of the SUV soon. The new 5-door Thar will be larger in size and will share its platform and powertrain options with the present iteration of the Thar. It is expected to be priced from Rs 15-16 lakh in India.

3. Mahindra XUV400

The new XUV400 will be launched in the country in late January 2023 and will be offered with a 110 kW electric motor with a rated torque output of 310 Nm. This motor draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack and will offer a claimed range of around 456 km on a single charge. It is likely to be priced from Rs 17-18 lakh and will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

4. Maruti YTB Crossover

The new YTB was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will soon make its Indian debut. It is based on the Maruti Baleno and will be offered with similar powertrain options and features for buyers in the country. The price of the YTB in India is expected to start from Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. MG Small EV

MG recently confirmed its plans to bring a new compact EV in the country for buyers looking for an affordable and practical electric car. This new electric car in India will take on the rivals like the Tiago EV and will be offered in a two-door body style. More details will soon be shared by the British carmaker.

6. Honda Compact SUV

It’s no secret to anyone that Honda is right now working on multiple SUVs including an all-new compact SUV for the Indian market. This new compact SUV will share its platform with the Amaze sedan and is likely to offered with a 1.5L NA petrol engine. It will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet in the country and is likely to be priced from Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Next-Gen Hyundai Verna

The new Hyundai Verna is likely to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and will boast a new platform, updated exterior styling, and an all-new cabin that will help it give strong competition to the rivals like the Honda City, VW Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia. It will be offered with 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine options in the country.

8. MG Hector Facelift

The new MG Hector facelift is also expected to launch in the country soon and will boast an updated front fascia in addition to multiple new features. It will continue to offer a similar cabin and powertrain options for the buyers and will be slightly expensive when compared to the present iteration.

9. New Honda Mid-Size SUV

In addition to a compact SUV, Honda is also likely to launch a new mid-size SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor. This SUV will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Honda City sedan and will be offered with a premium and feature-rich cabin.