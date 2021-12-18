Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh – New Vitara Brezza To Slavia

Check out our list of the top five upcoming models, priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, which are set to launch in India in 2022

This year is coming to a close and the next one is about to begin, and we’re excited about it! Plenty of new cars are set to launch in India in 2022, spanning different segments and price ranges. If you’re an auto enthusiast or someone planning to buy a new car, you’re probably waiting with anticipation as well!

Here, we have listed the five highly anticipated vehicles under Rs. 10 lakh, which are slated to launch in the Indian market next year (in 2022).

1. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

Expected starting price- Rs. 7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the second-generation Vitara Brezza in India soon, likely around early-2022. Thanks to spy pictures, we know that the new-gen version looks sharper and sleeker than the outgoing model, and it would get a lot more features and equipment. It will continue to be powered by an electrified 1.5L petrol engine, but tweaked for better fuel economy. Also, Toyota will launch it under its own brand as well, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.

2. Citroen C3

Expected starting price- Rs. 7 lakh

Citroen will enter the sub-4-metre SUV space in the Indian car market next year with the C3. The crossover was officially unveiled earlier this year, and its funky exterior design draws a lot of inspiration from the C5 Aircross. Speculations suggest that Citroen C3 could be powered by a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, likely with flex-fuel tech.

3. Mahindra eKUV100

Expected starting price- Rs. 9 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to expand its electric car lineup in India, and the next EV from the brand will be the eKUV100. It was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, and was expected to launch last year. However, that didn’t happen, and now, we expect it to go on sale in 2022. The eKUV100 will likely be the most affordable EV in India upon launch.

4. Skoda Slavia

Expected starting price- Rs. 10 lakh

Skoda unveiled the Slavia in India last month, and it is slated to go on sale here early next year as a replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid. This upcoming sedan will be available with two engine choices – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm) – the same as the Kushaq.

5. Volkswagen Virtus

Expected starting price- Rs. 9.5 lakh

VW is planning to replace the Vento with a new sedan, expected to be named ‘Virtus’. This upcoming VW sedan will share its platform with Skoda Slavia, and get the same powertrain options as well. However, the exterior and interior styling will be completely different compared to its Skoda cousin.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, expected