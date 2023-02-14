Upcoming Cars Rs 10-15 Lakh In India – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra

As many as eight new cars will be launched in India in the next few months in the Rs 10-15 lakh range

With the Indian automotive market now growing at a rapid pace, multiple new cars will soon be making their Indian debut in the next few months. Here is a list of the top upcoming cars in the Rs 10-15 lakh range that you should watch out for.

1. Maruti Jimny

The Maruti Jimny was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will soon be launched in the country to take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar. The new Jimny will boast a similar exterior design and cabin as the global three-door version and will be offered with a 1.5L petrol engine. This engine will be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. More details will soon be shared by the brand ahead of the launch in India.

2. Honda Mid-Size SUV

Honda is working on a new mid-size SUV that will make its debut ahead of the festive season in 2023. This new SUV will share its engine options with the Honda City and will be offered with a comfortable and feature-rich cabin. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and other mid-size SUVs in India.

3. Honda City 5th-Gen Facelift

The new Honda City 5th-gen facelift is also likely to go on sale in the next couple of months and will be offered with updated powertrain options, new features, and a new design that will help it give strong competition to the rivals like the VW Virtus, Skoda Salvia, and the upcoming Hyundai Verna next-gen. From what we know so far, the new Honda City 5th-Gen facelift will not be offered with any diesel engine options while the brand might introduce a new turbo petrol engine option for the buyers.

4. Hyundai Verna Next-Gen

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be launched in the country by mid-2023 and will be offered with an all-new package that makes it a much better and more practical sedan than before. The new Verna will be underpinned by a new platform and will boast multiple new features including the ADAS safety suite.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai Creta facelift is said to make its debut in India in the next couple of months and will feature multiple updates including a refreshed exterior design, new features, and better safety features. The Hyundai Creta facelift will be offered with three engine options including a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo diesel engine, and a turbo petrol engine. All these engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

6. Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia made its Indian debut with the launch of the Seltos SUV in the Indian market and will soon be launching the facelift iteration of the Seltos in the next couple of months. From what we know so far, the new Seltos facelift will be offered with three engine options and will boast many new features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, wireless charging, push-button start, connected car tech, a large sunroof, auto-dimming IRVMs, and more.

7. MG Air EV

With electric cars now getting popular in the country, multiple brands are working on launching new electric cars in their portfolios. MG will also be launching the new Air EV in India for buyers looking for a compact and affordable to run electric car in the market. It will take on the rivals like the Tata Tiago EV and will boast a premium package for buyers. The new MG Air EV is likely to be priced from Rs 10-12 lakh and will be placed below the ZS EV in the brand EV portfolio. More details will soon be shared by the brand.

8. Mahindra Thar Five Door

The Mahindra Thar is currently one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and not only boasts powerful engine options but in addition to this, also offers a practical and feature-rich cabin for buyers. The brand will soon be launching the five-door version of the Thar to take on the rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and is likely to be priced from Rs 12-14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).