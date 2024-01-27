Upcoming Cars Launching In Next 3-4 Months – Maruti To Kia

New cars across different price brackets are launching in India in the next 3-4 months; The list includes facelifts and new-gen models

The year 2024 has started with plenty of new car launches and the streak will continue with some exciting models which are set for a debut in the next 3-4 months. A range of new cars including facelifts, new-generation models as well as brand new products are in the pipeline for the Indian market. Let’s have a look at the upcoming cars launching in the next 3-4 months.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Expected to debut next month i.e. February 2024, the Mahindra XUV300 will get an updated design and a host of new feature additions. The SUV has already been spied multiple times on Indian roads during test runs and its new design will be inspired by the brand’s upcoming BE series of SUVs.

Inside the cabin, it will get a new free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system and a similarly sized driver’s display, the same unit that debuted in the recently updated XUV400 EV Pro Range models. Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue with the current crop of engine options including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre tGDi petrol unit.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in India by April-May 2024. Internally codenamed YED, the production of the hatchback is expected to commence next month i.e. February 2024. In terms of design, a brand-new front fascia with aggressive styling accompanied by a new set of LED headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED DRLs will be a part of the package.

The interiors will get an updated dashboard layout coupled with a new 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, a new instrument console, automatic HVAC and more. The new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with the option of mild-hybrid will serve as the powerhouse for the new hatchback.

3. Tata Curvv

After the recent launch of Punch EV, Tata Motors will debut the Curvv in the second half of 2024. The SUV will be first launched in its all-electric guise followed by the regular ICE powertrain soon after. Measuring around 4.3 metres in length, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara amongst others.

The design of the Curvv will be in line with the latest crop of Tata SUVs with a similar set of interior layout. Latest media reports also suggest that the conventionally powered Curvv will get the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon as well as the new 1.2-litre tGDi engine could also debut with the SUV.

4. Toyota Taisor

Toyota Taisor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will likely debut in the coming months. It will share the underpinning and powertrain with the Fronx comprising of the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option and the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor.

In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.

5. New-Gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

The new-gen model of the Kia Carnival will be launched in India by mid-2024. We will get the facelifted version of the latest 4th gen Carnival which debuted globally last year in October. The test mule of the upcoming Kia premium MPV has already been spied on the Indian roads.

Talking about the updates, the new Carnival will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the enhanced dimensions, the Carnival (KA4) will sport an SUV-like front fascia while being in line with the brand’s latest design direction.