Upcoming Cars In The Next 3-4 Months – 5 SUVs, 2 Sedans, 2 EVs

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Kia, Toyota, Citroen and BYD will launch new models over the next three to four months in India

Over the next three to four months, the Indian automotive market will see the arrival of a host of new models as five new SUVs, two sedans and two electric vehicles are waiting in the pipeline to reach dealerships. Here we have covered you with all the details:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will hit the market in March or April 2023 and it will be sold only through Nexa dealerships. The compact SUV coupe will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door lifestyle off-road SUV has bigger proportions than the three-door global Jimny Sierra and it will derive power from a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine sending power to all four wheels through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. It will go on sale by mid-2023 or in May.

3. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

The facelifted Honda City will be introduced next month and it will have minor cosmetic changes and interior revisions to stretch the lifespan of the fifth-generation model. The strong hybrid range will be expanded as well giving more options to the consumers.

4. New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna:

One of the biggest launches of the year is undoubtedly the new generation Hyundai Verna. Based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, it takes inspiration from the global Elantra while the interior will be brand new with the inclusion of features such as ADAS. As the first teasers are out, expect the launch to happen next month or in April.

5. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel:

The bookings for the 2023 Toyota Innova have already begun at showrooms and the prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The MPV will be available only with the diesel engine, mated to a five-speed transmission. The front fascia has been redesigned but elsewhere no other changes have been made.

6. Citroen eC3:

The electric compact hatchback’s prices will be announced soon and it will take on Tata Tiago EV. It boasts a 29.2 kWh battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of around 320 km on a single charge.

7. 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift:

The Kia Seltos facelift will reportedly go on sale by the middle of this year with a thoroughly revised front end and an updated rear. The interior will gain a host of new updates while an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will make it to the lineup.

8. Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Red Edition:

Tata Motors showcased the Dark Edition Harrier and Safari at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and they will be launched soon in India as the top-of-the-line models. Some of the notable feature additions are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, new digital instrument console and so on.

9. BYD Seal:

Following the e6 and Atto 3 EVs, BYD’s next model for India appears to be the Seal electric sedan and it will more likely launch soon. Equipped with Blade battery technology, it is retailed with a 61.4 kWh or a 82.5 kWh battery pack in the international markets with a claimed driving range of up to 700 km.