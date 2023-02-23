Upcoming Cars In Rs. 15-20 Lakh – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota

Many of the notable cars will be launched in the country in 2023 including the new Toyota Innova Crysta and the new Force Gurkha 5-door

With the Indian automotive market picking up pace after the COVID-19 Pandemic, many of the automakers in the country are working aggressively on updating and expanding their portfolios in the country. Multiple brands including Toyota, Hyundai, Maruti and Force Motors will soon be launching new cars in the Rs 15-20 lakh range in the coming months. Here are all the details you should know about the upcoming cars in Rs 15-20 lakh in India.

1. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota will be relaunching the new Crysta in the Indian market with updated features, a new exterior design, and an updated cabin. The MPV however will only be offered with a diesel engine option which will come mated to a manual gearbox only. The new Innova Crysta facelift will be offered in four trim options and will be sold alongside the new Innova Hycross.

Unlike the new Hycross, the new Innova Crysta facelift will be underpinned by a ladder-on-frame architecture with RWD setup as standard. We are also expecting 6-seat and 7-seat configurations to be offered with the new Innova Crysta facelift.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Hyundai Alacazar is one of the direct rivals to the cars like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700 and will get a major mid-life update. The new facelift model will not only boast an updated exterior design, but in addition to this, will also offer a more extensive features list and updated powertrain options.

Just like the present version, the new Alcazar will continue to get features like a large sunroof, wireless charging, digital instrument console, connected car tech, and more. Other details including the official launch timeline are yet to be shared by the brand.

3. Force Gurkha Five-Door

The new Force Gurkha takes on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar in India. The brand is currently working on the five-door version of the Force Gurkha which will be underpinned by the same platform but will be longer in length when compared to the three-door version. In addition to this, it will also offer a similar features list and a similar dashboard layout. Powering the new Force Gurkha 5-door will be the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6L diesel engine that is offered with a manual gearbox as standard.

4. Maruti Innova-Based Premium MPV

It is no secret to anyone that Maruti and Toyota are jointly working on a number of new cars for the Indian market. Under this new JV, Maruti Suzuki is working on its own iteration of the recently launched new Toyota Innova Hycross for India. This new premium MPV will not only share its engine options with the new Innova Hycross but will also be underpinned by the same platform.

Furthermore, we will get a similar set of features with this new MPV. Differentiating the two MPVs will be a different exterior design language which will give the new Maruti MPV a different identity. This new MPV will be the first car in the brand’s Indian portfolio to be offered with ADAS safety suite.

5. Maruti 7-Seater Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the country and takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a seven-seat version of the new Grand Vitara to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar. This new 7-seater SUV will be powered by the same engine options as the Grand Vitara and will offer the same set of features including a large sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech and more.

6. Tata Curvv ICE

The Tata Curvv concept was first showcased last year and promises to be one of the best-looking SUVs in the segment. If the brand’s claims are to be believed, the new Curvv will make its debut next year and will be offered with multiple powertrain options including petrol and diesel. This new SUV is likely to be positioned above the Tata Nexon and will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.