Upcoming Cars In 2022 In India – New Vitara Brezza To Tesla Model 3

Check out our list of seven highly anticipated vehicles, which will go on sale in the Indian market likely some time during the next year

The Indian automobile industry is slowly returning to its pre-pandemic glory. Problems like the global semiconductor chip shortage are still acting as a roadblock, but carmakers are braving through that. A lot of new cars are in the pipeline by various manufacturers, slated to go on sale in our market in 2022.

Here, we have listed the top seven vehicles which are expected to launch in India next year, for which the anticipation is quite high.

1. New-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the next-generation Alto next year. The new model, codenamed ‘Y0M’, is expected to be based on the Heartect platform, which also underpins the brand’s other cars like Wagon-R, Swift, etc. We expect the new-gen version to be larger in dimensions than the current one.

It will likely be powered by the same 796cc petrol engine as the current model, and a CNG option will be offered as well. Not much is known about the vehicle yet, but we expect more details to surface online in the coming months.

2. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti is planning to update the Baleno hatchback, and test models of it were recently spotted on Indian roads. Due to heavy camouflage, the exterior design was hidden, but we expect changes to the front grille and bumpers. Also, the nose of the facelift model seems to be upright, compared to the curvy front end of the current version.

The taillight design will be updated, and the alloy wheels will be new as well. We don’t expect any changes to the mechanicals of the Baleno facelift. It will continue to be offered with two 1.2-litre petrol engine options, one rated at 83 PS and the other at 90 PS. The more powerful version will get the SHVS smart hybrid tech, just like the current model.

3. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza is set to undergo a generation change next year. The new model is jointly being developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, and the latter will also launch the SUV under its own brand, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser. Not much is known about the vehicle yet, but speculations suggest it will feature a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

Maruti’s upcoming 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine will likely be offered as well here. The new-gen Vitara Brezza is expected to offer a lot of additional convenience and safety features over the current version, like an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, etc.

4. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio for quite a while, and the new SUV will likely arrive in the first half of next year. It will feature an updated ladder-frame chassis, which also underpins the current-gen Thar and Bolero Neo.

The 2022 Scorpio will have two engine options on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. These are the same powerplants that do duty on the XUV700, but they’ll be tuned differently on the Scorpio. Transmission options will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

2. Kia KY MPV

Kia is developing a new midsize MPV for the Indian market, codenamed ‘KY’. Not a lot of details are available about this upcoming people-mover, but speculations suggest that it would be launching around early 2022. It will be built on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, albeit with some modifications, and a few interior and exterior design elements could be shared between the two.

We expect this upcoming Kia MPV to be available with a 2.0L NA petrol motor and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine in the Indian market. This upcoming Kia MPV will be positioned below the Carnival in the carmaker’s line-up. Its closest rival here would be Mahindra Marazzo, and it will also serve as an alternative to the extremely popular Maruti Ertiga.



6. Jeep Meridian

Jeep recently debuted a new 7-seater SUV internationally, named ‘Commander’. This new model will make its way to the Indian market as well, but under a new name – Meridian. The upcoming Jeep Meridian is based on the same platform as the Compass, but with alterations to fit the extra row of seats.

There are plenty of changes in the exterior design of the Commander/Meridian compared to the Compass, but the interior styling is rather familiar. The new model will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor in India, tuned to generate around 200 PS, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It is unclear if a manual gearbox or a petrol engine option will be offered.

7. Tesla Model 3/Model Y

Tesla will soon be entering the Indian car market, and the manufacturer has already homologated four models. We expect these four models to be two variants each of the Model 3 and Model Y. Both these EVs have been spotted testing in India, and will likely be available in standard- and long-range versions.

At the moment, the California-based EV maker has not provided an official launch timeline for its India lineup, but we expect the Model 3 and Model Y to arrive early next year. These will be brought to our shores as CBU imports. However, if the initial market response is good, Tesla is planning to set up a local production facility and will likely shift to the CKD route.