Upcoming Car Launches Over The Next 2 Months – 5 SUVs, 1 MPV

Here we have listed the upcoming car launches/debuts that will happen over the next two months in India

The month of July 2023 is jam-packed as an array of new launches and debuts have been lined up. Ahead of the festive season, car manufacturers are known to bring in new products to create enthusiasm and in many cases curiosity as they look to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers. Here we take a look a the confirmed launches/debuts:

1. Hyundai Exter:

With bookings open for a token of Rs. 11,000, the price announcement and market debut of the Hyundai Exter will happen on July 10, 2023. The micro SUV sits on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and it will be positioned below the Venue. The Tata Punch rival will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed MT or an AMT. A CNG variant will also be offered.

2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

The reservations for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto are taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at Nexa premium dealerships. The MPV will become the most expensive offering from the brand and will likely be available in seven- and eight-seater configurations. The hybrid-only Invicto will feature a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of over 21 kmpl mileage.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The global debut of the much-awaited five-door Mahindra Thar will be hosted on August 15, 2023 as we previously suspected. Underpinned by the same ladder frame chassis as the Scorpio N, it will be roomier than the three-door model and the equipment could also be upgraded. The off-road SUV could be powered by a 2.2L diesel, a 2.0L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine.

4. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos will be unveiled on July 4 in India and it will get a slew of revisions inside and out. The front fascia will get a redesigned grille and sharper headlamps while the rear will boast new LED tail lamps with a horizontal light bar. Besides interior updates, a new 160 PS 1.5L turbo petrol, introduced in the Verna and Alcazar, will be available.

5. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Only a few weeks ago, Citroen debuted the C3 Aircross and it will be sold in five- and seven-seater layouts upon launch around August. It sits on the same CMP platform as the C3 hatchback and will be retailed only with a 1.2L turbo three-pot petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

6. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated launches of the year. To likely go on sale in August 2023, it will gain a thoroughly updated exterior taking inspiration from the Curvv and an updated interior. A new 115 PS 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine will replace the existing Revotron unit.