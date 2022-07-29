Upcoming Car Launches In August 2022 – Alto, Tucson, Hyryder, EQS

Across different segments, brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz are looking to launch new cars in the month of August 2022

The month of August 2022 is shaping up to be another busy one for the car industry as four new launches have been planned. In addition, Mahindra will unveil its Born Electric concepts on August 15, 2022 as five concepts are waiting to show their faces and most of them will spawn production all-electric SUVs in the future with the brand aiming to unleash as many as eight EVs by 2027.

1. Hyundai Tucson:

The first off the line will be the new generation Hyundai Tucson. The premium SUV was unveiled recently and it is subjected to an assortment of revisions cosmetically and inside the cabin. Following the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the new Tucson features a parametric jewel pattern front grille at the front along with a seamlessly integrated LED lighting system. With sleek body panels and a futuristic rear end, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with a redesigned interior with high-end technologies including ADAS and it will be launched on August 4.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is preparing to announce the prices of the much-awaited Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV on August 16 and it will be sold in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol engines. The latter enables a dedicated EV-only mode while a 4WD system will also be available in the mild-hybrid variant.

It will be packed with features to the gills and is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.5 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The reservations for the five-seater are already underway and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto:

On the other end of the affordable volume car space, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the new-gen Alto based on the lightweight Heartect platform on August 18. It will have bigger dimensions enabling a roomier cabin compared to the outgoing model and it will be powered by a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

4. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4Matic+:

Mercedes Benz India will launch the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ on August 24 and it will become the new flagship electric sedan from the brand upon its arrival. It will be equipped with a 107 kWh battery pack and a twin electric motor setup enabling a maximum power output of 650 PS and 950 Nm of peak torque. It could be priced in the upwards of Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).