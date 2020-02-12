Upcoming BS6 Hero Splendor Plus FI Pics Leaked, Launch Soon

Hero Motocorp is in the works of launching the BS6-compliant version of its highest-selling Splendor Plus motorcycle next month

Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer to launch a BS6-compliant two-wheeler in India, which is the BS6-compliant version of the Splendor iSmart motorcycle that was launched last year. Now, the homegrown manufacturer is in the works of launching the BS6 version of its most popular motorcycle, the Splendor Plus.

Hero offers the Splendor Plus with a 97.2 cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a carburetted fuel system, that generates 8.36 PS of power and 8.05 Nm torque. However, in order to make it comply with the latest emission norms, Hero will equip it with fuel-injection technology.

In terms of design, Hero will offer the updated BS6 Splendor Plus with changes like new graphics all around the motorcycle’s body, along with the addition of a catalytic converter to reduce emissions. The bike’s instrument cluster gets no changes, apart from a malfunction indicator lamp.

Apart from that, the leaked images suggest that Hero will also offer a variety of new dual-tone paint schemes with the BS6 Splendor Plus including red and black; sky blue and grey; silver and black and purple and black as well.

Hero currently retails the BS4-compliant Splendor Plus motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 50,860 (ex-showroom). However, the BS6 compliance will lead to a price hike, and we expect it to be offered at a base price of Rs 58,000 – 60,000 (ex-showroom). Hero is yet to confirm any details about the bike’s launch and price, but the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer will likely launch the bike in March.

Apart from the Splendor iSmart and the upcoming Splendor Plus, Hero also updated its HF Deluxe to comply with the latest emission norms. The bike comes with the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine as the Splendor Plus. The BS6 HF Deluxe is retailed at a starting price of Rs 55,925 (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp also launched the BS6-compliant version of its Pleasure Plus scooter at a starting price of Rs 54,800 (ex-showroom) earlier this year, while the Destini 125, Maestro Edge and Duet scooters are yet to be updated.