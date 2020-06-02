Upcoming BMW 4-Series Coupe Leaked Ahead of Official Unveiling Today

BMW 4-Series Coupe was previewed as the Concept 4 last year and will be launched with the BMW M440i xDrive top-spec variant

Showcased in 2019 as the Concept 4, and recently teased, BMW is now ready to unveil their new SUV, the BMW 4-Series Coupe. While the official unveiling is scheduled for tomorrow, June 2, 2020, the images of the SUV have been leaked online revealing the design of the vehicle. As per the leaked images, the design of the new BMW 4-Series Coupe is based on the Concept 4.

Speaking of design, the images reveal that the new BMW 4-Series gets a redesigned kidney grille, which is bigger and extends all the way upto the base of the bumper. The signature coupe design is accentuated by the slopping roofline and will get flat rear end like in the BMW’s flagship 8-series Coupe.

While the new BMW 4-Series Coupe will continue to get the unique Laserlight LED headlights at the front, the rear gets the typical L-shaped tail-lamp cluster which is now more sleek. The Coupe version of the 4-Series will be 57 millimetres lower than its four-door counterpart.

As for the engines, the BMW 4-Series Coupe will get a six-cylinder unit in the top-spec variant M440i xDrive delivering maximum output of 370 hp. Interestingly, the BMW 4-Series Coupe is also coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid technology producing additional 11 hp output.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and the power is sent to all the four wheels using an all-wheel-drive system. As for the features, the BMW 4-Series Coupe will be loaded with all the bells and whistles that all the newer BMW models get.

The all-new BMW 4-Series Coupe will be officially launched on June 2 and will be available for sale within this year. However, whether or not the SUV makes it to the domestic market this year is a thing to be seen.