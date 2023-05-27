Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh – RE, Yamaha, KTM, Harley

A number of two-wheelers are in line for a launch in India. The list includes naked bikes, fully faired sports bikes, adventure bikes and a cruiser as well

The Indian two-wheeler market is an evergreen space and we see new launches every now and then. Currently, the entry-level premium segment is one of the popular spaces right now and a slew of new launches are in-line, ranging from fully faired sports machines to adventure bikes, from the house of international as well as home-grown manufacturers. Let’s have a look at upcoming bikes under Rs. 4 lakh in India.

1. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Scrambler 650

After the launch of Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield is looking to further expand its 650cc line-up in the market. The Shotgun 650 will be the sportier version of the SM 650, with a host of changes including an upright sitting position, mid-set foot pegs and an overall sporty appeal in terms of design. On the other hand, the Scrambler 650 will be based on the current Interceptor 650, with some scrambler design touches and it could be named Interceptor Bear 650.

2. New-Gen KTM Duke 390

Apparently the most popular nameplate in India, the Duke 390 will get a major update soon. It will be an all-together new generation model featuring a slew of updates to the chassis, powertrain as well as exterior design. The latest test mule was spotted without any covers, thus revealing the bike in full flesh. The new-gen KTM Duke 390 will debut in the first half of 2024.

3. Yamaha R3 and MT-03

Recently showcased at a dealer event, some media reports claim that unofficial bookings of Yamaha R3 and MT-03 have already begun and will be launched in the coming months. Both the bikes will be powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, good enough to produce 42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. The R3 is a fully faired sports bike, while the MT-03 is its naked counterpart.

4. New-Gen Himalayan 450 and New 450cc Roadster

The upcoming new-gen Himalayan 450 will be powered by a brand new 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. In addition to this, we also expect a host of equipment upgrades such as USD forks, 21-inch wire spoke rims at the front, a more modern design with a few retro touches and more. The launch is slated in the coming months and will be followed by a road-oriented version of the Himalayan 450, a new roadster-styled motorcycle that will share the powertrain and underpinnings with the upcoming new-gen Himalayan.

5. New Bajaj-Triumph Bikes

A recent trademark registration for the three new names i.e. Street Tracker, Adventure and Hurricane, hints at the arrival of new bikes from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership very soon. Spied multiple times in India, the two-wheelers will be manufactured in Bajaj’s plant and will be powered by a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

6. Harley Davidson X440

The upcoming two-wheeler from Hero-Harley Davidson joint venture will be a single-cylinder air/oil-cooled machine, powered by a 440 cc engine. In terms of design, the bike will sport retro roadster-like styling and we will see a good amount of localisation in the parts. This is down to the fact that the HD X440 will be locally manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp.