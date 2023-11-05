Upcoming Bike Launches That Are Happening Soon – RE To KTM

Get ready for a thrilling November in the world of motorcycles with exciting new launches, from Royal Enfield to KTM

November is here, and the world of two-wheelers is abuzz with exciting launches and new models hitting the Indian market. These upcoming bike releases promise an exciting and diverse range of options for motorcycle enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of adventure, sportiness, or eco-friendly commuting, there’s something for everyone in this exciting lineup.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store for motorcycle enthusiasts this month:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

Expected Price: Rs. 2.75 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will get a liquid-cooled 452cc engine, which belts out 40 BHP. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slip & assist clutch offered as standard. It will also get USD front forks, a mono rear shocker, seat height adjustment, etc.

2. Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price: Rs. 4.5 Lakh

Italian manufacturer Aprilia will launch its lower middleweight sportsbike – RS457 – In the Indian market soon. The motorcycle offers a fine balance between performance and affordability while being one of the most stylish in its segment. This sportbike, unveiled in September, features a 457cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine generating 47 BHP, promising a thrilling ride that doesn’t break the bank.

3. Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03

Expected Price: Rs. 4.2 lakh (YZF-R3) and Rs. 3.9 lakh (MT-03)

Yamaha showcased the highly awaited R3 and MT-03 at the Buddh International Circuit in September, hinting at their imminent launch in India. Unofficial bookings are already open, indicating that this motorbike duo may hit the Indian roads by the end of November or early December. Both bikes share Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (42 BHP), offering an exhilarating ride with the MT-03 boasting a slight edge in torque.

4. Kinetic e-Luna

Estimated Price: Rs. 70,000

Kinetic e-Luna is a forthcoming electric moped that is expected to revolutionise affordable green mobility. With an estimated top speed of 50 kph and a claimed range of 100 km, it’s a greener alternative to traditional scooters like the TVS XL100. With the rising demand for eco-friendly urban mobility, the e-Luna is poised to make a mark.

5. New-gen KTM Duke 125

Estimated Price: Rs. 1.75 lakh

The updated KTM Duke 125 will also go on sale in our country very soon, featuring the new 390-Duke-inspired design and new equipment. The motorcycle will flaunt edgy tank cowls and an LED headlight. The bike will retain the 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 14.7 BHP on tap, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The new-gen Duke 125 also features a redesigned swingarm, 43mm WP inverted forks, and switchable dual-channel ABS.