Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 Spied For The First Time, Prices Leaked

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has started reaching dealerships across the country ahead of launch, spotted for the first time revealing all designing details

The automotive industry might be going through one of the worst slowdowns in its history in India, but when it comes to the ever-green Pulsar series of motorcycles, they have been managing to take the punch quite sportingly. So much so, that the entry-level Bajaj Pulsar 150 is still managing to sell over 60,000 units a month, making it the most popular Pulsar out there right now!

So it is no surprise that Bajaj would want to come out with a smaller capacity version of the Pulsar series of motorcycles, especially given the tendency with which Bajaj launches and discontinues motorcycles, for India, As a result, the next motorcycle to come out from Bajaj’s stable will be the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

The motorcycle has already started to reach dealerships hinting at a launch in the coming days and as per a video uploaded on YouTube, it will be priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom).

Video:

It will be powered by a 124.5cc air-cooled carbureted engine that makes 13.5 bhp of power and 11.5 Nm of torque and comes connected to a 5-speed transmission which would mean it is the exact same engine in the exact same state of tune as the Bajaj Discover 125.

Interestingly, this is not exactly a brand new motorcycle that Bajaj has made as it already sells the Pulsar 125 in the Mexican market where it makes 12 hp, comes with a front disc brake and offers Combined-Braking System (CBS) as standard – something that will be there on the Indian model too as the government has mandated it for two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity.

Coming to the design, it looks largely similar to the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and given that BS-VI emission norms are going to set in from April 1, 2020, Bajaj might launch this motorcycle with a BS-VI compliant engine – which could justify the comparatively steep pricing of the Pulsar 125. Upon launch, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 will compete against the likes of the Hero Glamour FI and the Honda CB Shine SP.