Upcoming Bajaj, KTM & Triumph 400cc Bikes In India – New Details

Bajaj Auto, KTM and Triumph are expected to launch new 400 cc motorcycles in India and here we have explained about them

Bajaj Auto, KTM and Triumph will more likely bring in new 400 cc motorcycles in the domestic market and some of them have already been spotted testing in India as well as abroad. Here we have given you all the known details about them:

1. Triumph Thruxton 400:

Triumph Motorcycles have endured tremendous success with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India as well as abroad. The range, catering to the masses, will be expanded with the addition of a new semi-faired variant that could go by the name Thruxton 400. Spotted testing multiple times already, the motorcycle will be powered by the familiar 398 cc liquid-cooled engine.

The semi-fairing design takes inspiration from the Speed Triple RR and the motorcycle could be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scram 400X in the price range of around Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the features, slipper and assist clutch, dual-channel ABS system, a semi-digital cluster, lower set clip-ons, upside down front forks, etc will be offered.

2. New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure & RC 390:

The next gen KTM 390 RC has already been caught testing on foreign soil but before its debut, KTM could bring in the new 390 Adventure to compete directly with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It may not come alone though as the 390 Enduro has also been spied in its near-production guise in India. Both motorcycles will use the same 399 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest 390 Duke.

We do expect the adv duo to make their global debut at the EICMA event in Milan later this year. Thus, India launch could happen in the following months.

3. More Bajaj Pulsat 400 cc Bikes:

Bajaj Auto introduced the Pulsar NS400 Z a few days ago and in the near future, the 400 cc Pulsar portfolio could be expanded. One possible addition is a fully-faired 400 cc version of the RS 200. If it arrives, the motorcycle could become the flagship Pulsar offering likely in the around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. However, Bajaj may bring in an adventure tourer or a semi-faired offering as well. While the possibilities are endless, no official confirmation has been made yet.