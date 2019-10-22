Upcoming Bajaj Chetak Electric Vs Ather 450: Specs Comparison

Find out how the soon to be launched Bajaj Chetak EV scores against the popular and feature-packed rival Ather 450

Bajaj Auto had recently unveiled the Chetak Electric vehicle in India. The deliveries of the scooter will commence from January 2020 onward. The Chetak EV is not only practical and packs some exclusive features but promises to offer a decent range within city limits. The new Chetak will rival directly against some of the other popular recently launched electric vehicles including the Ather 450.

Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450: Styling Comparison

The recently unveiled Bajaj Chetak EV borrows its styling cues from the retro scooter. The Chetak gets a round-shaped full LED headlamp towards the front. The headlamp unit also gets an integrated horseshoe-shaped LED DRL lamp as well. The front apron houses the Chetak nameplate and LED side turn indicators.

The Chetak also features a round full-digital instrument cluster that promises to offer plenty of information to the rider. The instrument cluster can also be connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth. The Chetak EV gets a single-piece seat and a stylish rear grab rail. The rear profile features a split LED taillamp and LED side turn indicators.

The Ather 450, unlike its retro-styled rival, looks quite futuristic. The Ather 450 features a sharp-looking LED headlamp housed inside the front apron while there are two separate pilot lamps positioned on the handlebar. The 12-inch alloy wheel at the front gets green stripe to let you know that this is an electric scooter.

The scooter gets only a hook to hang stuff on the backside of the front apron but it offers decent under-seat storage space. The Ather 450 look compact compared to its rival and offers a slightly smaller footboard area as well. However, the single-piece seat is spacious enough for the rider and the pillion.

The Ather 450 also features a stylish LED taillamp towards the rear which goes well with the overall theme of the scooter. The Ather 450 just like its rival gets a fully digital 7-inch touchscreen that also offers navigation in full-screen mode. The scooter also gets a reverse parking assist as well.

Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450: Powertrain Comparison

Bajaj has revealed that a 4 kW electric motor that will power the Chetak EV. However, the electric scooter will use an IP67 (dust and waterproof) rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. The battery promises to offer a range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport mode.

The battery can be charged using a standard 5-15 amp household electrical outlet. The scooter also gets a regenerative braking system that helps in maximizing the range. The Ather 450, on the other hand, gets an electric motor which is also powered by a Lithium-ion battery pack mounted onto the floorboard.

The Ather 450 promises to offer around 4.5 kW of peak power and about 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 km/h mark in just 3.9 seconds. It promises to offer a claimed range of 80 kilometres on a full charge.

Specs Bajaj Chetak Ather 450 Battery Lithium-ion Lithium-ion Range 95 kilometre 80 Kilometre Performance – 0-40 in 3.9 seconds Top Speed 90 kmph (expected) 80 Kmph

Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450: Suspension and brakes

The Bajaj Chetak EV depends on a single-sided telescopic set up at the front and a single-sided spring setup at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake setup at the rear. It will likely also get CBS as standard.

The Ather 450 is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The scooter gets disc brakes at both ends to bring it to a halt.

Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450: Pricing Comparison

The Bajaj Chetak EV will likely be priced at around Rs 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The Ather 450 on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,24,750 (on-road Bengaluru).

Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450: Comparison Verdict

Both the Ather 450 and the Bajaj Chetak EV are quite practical electric scooters for urban commuters because they promise a decent range and enough power to manoeuvre through city traffic.

The Ather 450 packs a few fancier additional features like the touchscreen instrument cluster, reverse parking and navigation assist which definitely will attract everyone’s attention. However, we believe that the brand value, retro styling and aggressive pricing of the Chetak EV keeps it ahead of the Ather 450.