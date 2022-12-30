Upcoming Bajaj Bikes You Should Wait For In 2023 – Pulsar To Scram

Bajaj is expected to launch as many as four new models in the country in 2023 and here we have explained you all about them

1. Triumph-Bajaj Scrambler

Triumph and Bajaj are currently working on a new Scrambler bike that was recently spied testing in the country. From what we know so far, this new bike is likely to utilise a 350-450 cc engine which will boast strong power output figures and will be underpinned by new premium architecture jointly developed by the two brands. For those wondering, it will be priced from Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will launch somewhere in mid-2023.

2. Bajaj Avenger 250

The Bajaj Avenger 250 is also expected to soon make its Indian debut and will be offered with a new quarter-litre air/oil-cooled petrol engine. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Yezdi Roadster and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It is likely to be priced under Rs 2 lakh and just like the present iteration of the bike, will boast a strong and VFM package for the buyers.

3. Bajaj Pulsar N200

The brand is also said to be gearing up to launch the new Pulsar in the country which will be based on the new 250cc platform and will be placed between the Pulsar N160 and the Pulsar 250 twins in the market. It is likely to be priced from Rs 1.30-35 lakh and will be one of the most VFM bikes in the country.

4. Bajaj Pulsar P125

The new Pulsar P125 is also likely to soon make its Indian debut this year and will be powered by a new 125 cc engine. This new Bajaj bike in India will also boast a sporty package with strong looks and is likely to be priced from Rs 85-90,000 (ex-showroom) in India. More details including the official launch timeline however are yet to be shared by the brand.