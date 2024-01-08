Upcoming Anticipated Midsize SUVs In 2024: New Creta To Curvv

Get the inside scoop on 5 highly midsize SUVs launching in India in 2024, from Hyundai’s Creta facelift to Mahindra’s rugged Thar 5-door

With diverse offerings set to launch in the Indian car market catering to various needs and styles, 2024 promises to be a year of excitement in the midsized SUV segment. Whether you’re a tech-savvy urban explorer, a hardcore off-roader, or a family seeking adventure, there’s an SUV for you, or one will soon launch for you.

Here’s a sneak peek at the top upcoming contenders in the midsize SUV segment:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The reigning king of the segment returns in a new avatar! The facelifted Creta gets a redesigned, bolder grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a revamped rear with connected taillights. But the real upgrade lies beneath the hood – a powerful new 1.5L turbo petrol engine joins the party, alongside existing engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. The new model also gets an arsenal of safety features like ADAS to keep everyone protected.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Following its younger sibling’s footsteps, the Alcazar is also set to get a makeover. Think of similar design changes as the Creta, with a fresh split headlamp setup and a redesigned tailgate. Inside, expect new upholstery colours, potential ADAS additions, and possibly a larger touchscreen. Powertrain options remain unchanged – a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit.

3. Tata Curvv

Tata Motors is ready to enter the midsize SUV segment with the Curvv, a bold Coupe SUV set to debut in both EV and ICE avatars. The EV variant will arrive first, followed by the ICE version months later – a clever strategy to leverage initial hype and boost sales. With its first-mover advantage in the affordable coupe SUV space, this stylish SUV SUV has the potential to become a game-changer. Expect feature differences between the EV and ICE versions, but the same design, quality, and spaciousness across both.

4. Force Gurkha 5-door

The modern-retro Gurkha will get a long-awaited upgrade with the introduction of a five-door version. While maintaining the rugged charm of its smaller 3-door sibling, the 5-door boasts crucial changes like squared-out halogen headlights, captain seats for the third row, and an electronically controlled 4×4 drivetrain. Powered by the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with potential tweaks, this SUV promises unmatched off-road prowess and added practicality.

5. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to introduce the 5-door version of the Thar, and road testing is in full swing! Gone are the days of tough choices – this version retains the Thar’s ruggedness but adds much-needed comfort and space. Expect a more premium driving experience as well, with feature upgrades like a larger touchscreen and sunroof. Under the hood, you’ll continue to get the familiar 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engine options.