Upcoming Anticipated Midsize SUVs In 2024: New Creta To Curvv

Team GaadiWaadi
tata curvv-11

Get the inside scoop on 5 highly midsize SUVs launching in India in 2024, from Hyundai’s Creta facelift to Mahindra’s rugged Thar 5-door

With diverse offerings set to launch in the Indian car market catering to various needs and styles, 2024 promises to be a year of excitement in the midsized SUV segment. Whether you’re a tech-savvy urban explorer, a hardcore off-roader, or a family seeking adventure, there’s an SUV for you, or one will soon launch for you.

Here’s a sneak peek at the top upcoming contenders in the midsize SUV segment:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

2024-hyundai-creta-7.jpg

The reigning king of the segment returns in a new avatar! The facelifted Creta gets a redesigned, bolder grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a revamped rear with connected taillights. But the real upgrade lies beneath the hood – a powerful new 1.5L turbo petrol engine joins the party, alongside existing engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. The new model also gets an arsenal of safety features like ADAS to keep everyone protected.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

2024-Hyundai-Alcazar-Facelift.jpg

Following its younger sibling’s footsteps, the Alcazar is also set to get a makeover. Think of similar design changes as the Creta, with a fresh split headlamp setup and a redesigned tailgate. Inside, expect new upholstery colours, potential ADAS additions, and possibly a larger touchscreen. Powertrain options remain unchanged – a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit.

3. Tata Curvv

tata curvv-8
Tata Curvv Concept

Tata Motors is ready to enter the midsize SUV segment with the Curvv, a bold Coupe SUV set to debut in both EV and ICE avatars. The EV variant will arrive first, followed by the ICE version months later – a clever strategy to leverage initial hype and boost sales. With its first-mover advantage in the affordable coupe SUV space, this stylish SUV SUV has the potential to become a game-changer. Expect feature differences between the EV and ICE versions, but the same design, quality, and spaciousness across both.

4. Force Gurkha 5-door

2021 Force Gurkha 2
3-Door Force Gurkha

The modern-retro Gurkha will get a long-awaited upgrade with the introduction of a five-door version. While maintaining the rugged charm of its smaller 3-door sibling, the 5-door boasts crucial changes like squared-out halogen headlights, captain seats for the third row, and an electronically controlled 4×4 drivetrain. Powered by the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with potential tweaks, this SUV promises unmatched off-road prowess and added practicality.

5. Mahindra Thar 5-door

5-door-mahindra-thar-3.jpg

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to introduce the 5-door version of the Thar, and road testing is in full swing! Gone are the days of tough choices – this version retains the Thar’s ruggedness but adds much-needed comfort and space. Expect a more premium driving experience as well, with feature upgrades like a larger touchscreen and sunroof. Under the hood, you’ll continue to get the familiar 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engine options.