Upcoming All-New KTM 390 Duke Spied Again, Inching Closer To Debut

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke continues road testing without camouflage, hinting that its global unveil is imminent

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke is slated for its official debut soon. The motorcycle has been spied multiple times already, that too without camouflage, so we already know about all the major design changes. However, the newest batch of spy pictures has grabbed our attention as they show the upcoming model in KTM’s signature orange colour!

KTM has always been known for its bold and vibrant use of orange in its products, and the new 390 Duke takes this tradition to the next level. In the past, opinions regarding the brand’s extensive use of orange were polarized – you either loved it or hated it. But this time, KTM seems to have found the perfect balance in the colour scheme, creating a visually stunning and cohesive design.

The black and orange hues are artfully distributed across the next-gen 390 Duke, complimenting the muscular design. We see a healthy splatter of orange on the tank, tank shrouds, mainframe, rider’s seat, and of course, the wheels. The rest of the motorcycle is black, contrasting beautifully with the bright orange tones.

Previous spy pictures of production-ready KTM 390 Duke were seen with a blue, orange, and black colour combination. We see a similar paint scheme on the current RC 390 as well. We’re not sure if KTM will offer its next-gen naked bike with any other colour option, but the two we know look absolutely stunning.

The most interesting design changes we see on the next-gen model include a restyled headlamp, sculpted tank shrouds, and a completely new rear subframe. Also, the front disc brake is mounted directly on the alloy wheel spokes, the same as on RC 390. The digital instrument console will be updated as well, and it will be mounted on top of the handlebar.

According to speculations, the engine capacity might see an increase from 373cc to 399cc, which is likely to translate into improved performance. Potential upgrades could include traction control and cornering ABS, elevating the bike’s safety features. However, to uncover the full details, we eagerly await the official launch of the motorcycle.