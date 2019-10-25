Upcoming All New KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Testing In India

The KTM 250 Adventure will be positioned under the upcoming 390 Adventure tourer and will be powered by an updated BS-VI compliant 248cc, liquid-cooled motor

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure was spotted testing a week ago that fuelled the rumors of its launch. The motorcycle looked almost identical to its elder sibling the 390 Adventure but it featured a halogen headlamp unit instead of the full-LED headlamp setup. The test mule of the 250cc adventure tourer was spotted once again recently revealing the front and the rear profile alongside few other minor details.

The easiest way to differentiate between the 390 and the 250 Adventure tourer is by looking at their headlamps. Like we already mentioned above, the 250 Adventure gets a conventional halogen unit while the 390 Adventure features a full LED setup.

Just like its elder sibling, the 250 Adventure also features an LED DRL lamp as well surrounding the halogen headlamp unit. There is also a provision of a small windscreen on the front of the motorcycle to protect the rider from windblasts. Expect the 250 Adventure tourer to also get a larger fuel tank which will definitely help the rider while touring.

Apart from the redesigned front profile and a bigger fuel tank with tank extension, the 250 Adventure also gets a new TFT display that replaced the LCD instrument cluster found on the 250 Duke. The motorcycle also features an engine guard borrowed from KTM’s official accessories. The 250 Adventure will likely also feature an adjustable brake and clutch lever for the convenience of the rider.

Expect the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure to be powered by the same 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that also powers the 250 Duke as well. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 29.91 ps of peak power and 24 Nm of peak torque on the current BS-IV compliant 250 Duke. The presence of an upswept end can with a larger cat-con suggests that the upcoming 250 Adventure will feature an updated BS-VI/Euro 5 compliant motor.

The upcoming 250 Adventure tourer will depend on an upside-down suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear with long wheel travel. However, the250 Adventure test mule misses out on an adjustable front fork. Expect the 250 Adventure to be launched towards the end of 2019 and will likely be priced around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).