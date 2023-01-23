Upcoming Affordable Electric Scooters In India – Bajaj, TVS, Ather

Electric two-wheelers are now getting extremely popular and brands like Bajaj and Ather will soon be introducing a more affordable range of electric scooters in the market

Seeing a strong surge in the demand for electric scooters in the country, brands like Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Ather Energy will soon be launching low-cost variants of their existing electric scooters. If reports are to be believed, these scooters will be launched in the market within the next 1-1.5 years and here are all the details you need to know about these affordable upcoming electric scooters in India.

1. Upcoming Bajaj Electric Scooter

Bajaj will soon be expanding its portfolio with the launch of as many as five new scooters in the market including a new affordable electric scooter which is likely to be priced under Rs 80-90,000. Internally codenamed the H107, this new electric scooter is likely to make its debut in the first half of 2024 and will boast a compact and practical package for buyers.

2. Upcoming TVS Electric Scooter

After launching the new iQube in the market, the brand is said to be working on a new entry-level variant of the scooter which will be significantly more affordable. The brand is expected to launch the model somewhere in early 2024 and will have a monthly production rate of around 25,000 units.

TVS is also expected to soon launch the new TVS iQube ST variant later this year for buyers looking for a more powerful and feature-rich version of this electric scooter.

3. Upcoming Ather Electric Scooter

Ather is also working on a new, more affordable entry-level electric scooter for the Indian market and has internally codenamed it the 450U. This new scooter will be launched next year and will share many of its components with the other Ather electric scooters in India.

This scooter however is likely to have lower specifications but will continue to feature modern styling, como[pact footprint and features like a fully digital instrument console. The brand is also working on increasing the overall production capacity to 30,000-33,0000 units per month.