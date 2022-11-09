Upcoming Affordable Cars In India – Swift, i10, C3 EV, Punch EV

Next generation Maruti Suzuki Swift could make its global debut in 2023 while its main rival Hyundai Grand i10 Nios may receive a mid-life facelift

In 2023, high-profile automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors are expected to bring in new products to strengthen their entry-level portfolio catering to the masses. Suzuki is expected to host the global debut of the next-generation Swift in the early parts of 2023 and since the compact hatchback is well received in India, it could be launched before the end of the year.

The upcoming Swift has already been spotted testing a number of times on European soil. Judging by the previous iterations, it will likely make its global premiere in Japan before entering Europe and India. The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to design and the interior will gain a whole host of changes as well with a much-improved features list.

We do expect some form of hybridisation to accompany the next-gen Swift but India may stick with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine while the transmission choices could remain the same (a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the direct competitor to the Swift and is expected to get a minor facelift in the first half of 2023.

It will likely gain minor exterior and interior revisions to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. Citroen has confirmed to bring in its first electric vehicle for India sometime next year. The chances are that it could be based on the C3 compact hatchback and the e-CMP architecture could be utilised.

Whether it will be priced competitively against the recently launched Tata Tiago EV or not is yet unknown. Tata Motors currently leads the passenger electric vehicle segment by a big margin and the arrival of the Tiago EV has been a great success already as it garnered more than 10,000 bookings in a single day and the introductory prices are extended to another 10,000 reservations.

We can expect Tata to capitalise on the impact it has made in the EV space to launch more new models above the Tiago EV as the Punch EV and Altroz EV are possible contenders. One of them could go on sale within the next two years.