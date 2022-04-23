Upcoming Adventure Motorcycles In India – Himalayan 450 To Tiger 1200

Check out our list of the top upcoming ADV motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future

The adventure motorcycle market space has seen a lot of growth in the past few years. Plenty of ADV bikes are currently on sale in India, ranging from entry-level models to premium large-capacity models. As customer interest continues to increase, a few more adventure bikes are set to arrive soon.

Here, we have listed seven ADV motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is currently working on a 450cc version of the Himalayan ADV, and test models of the same have already been spied a few times on Indian roads now. The new model will be a completely new model, featuring a sleeker design, a new trellis frame, and some additional equipment over the existing Himalayan.

The upcoming RE Himalayan 450 will be powered by a new 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is expected to generate around 40 PS and 40 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The gearbox will likely be a 6-speed unit.

2. 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki is planning to launch the updated 2022 Versys in India very soon. The new version was unveiled at EICMA 2021, with updated styling – sharper headlamps, restyled body panels, new graphics, – along with new features, like adjustable traction control, a fully-digital instrument console, adjustable windscreen, etc.

Mechanically, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 will be identical to the outgoing version. It will be powered by the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, which belts out 66 PS of peak power and 61 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed sequential transmission.

3. 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200 will go on sale in India very soon, and pre-bookings for it have already commenced. The new-gen model has an extremely sleek and sharp design, and its frame is lighter than before to aid with the handling on and off the road. It also gets a lot of premium features.

The new-gen Tiger 1200 draws power from a new 1160cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine. This powerplant belts out a maximum power and torque of 150 PS and 130 Nm, respectively, and comes paired with a 6-peed sequential transmission.

4. Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati will be introducing its Multistrada 650 replacement – Multistrada V2 – in the Indian market very soon, likely later this month. The design won’t be too different, but the ergonomics will be slightly altered, the kerb weight will be lighter, and there will be a lot of new features on offer.

The engine of Ducati Multistrada V2 will be the same 937cc L-twin unit as Multistrada 950, but slightly retuned. This motor will generate 114 PS and 94 Nm, and it will be mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a two-way quickshifter on offer available on the higher-spec ‘S’ variant.

5. Upcoming Hero 450cc ADV

As per multiple reports, Hero MotoCorp is working on a new, premium adventure motorcycle for the Indian market. This new model is expected to be inspired by the manufacturer’s Dakar rally motorcycle, and an unfinished prototype of the same was showcased back in 2020.

Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming ADV will likely be powered by a 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor will likely generate around 40 PS to 45 PS, which is good enough for any on- and off-road adventure. Also, it will be built on a trellis frame, which will be lightweight yet strong.

6. 2022 KTM 390 Adventure

The updated 2022 KTM 390 Adventure was globally unveiled in December last year, and the new model has a few additional features, like adjustable traction control and cornering ABS, along with updated graphics. There won’t be any other major changes to the motorcycle though.

The engine will also remain unchanged; the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure will continue to be powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, which belts out 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch and a bi-direction quickshifter on offer as well.

7. KTM 890 Adventure

KTM India is expected to introduce a few large-capacity motorcycles as well in our market soon, one of which would be the new 890 Adventure. It will likely be brought to the Indian market via the CBU import route soon.

Powering KTM 890 Adventure would be the same 889cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine as 890 Duke. This motor is good for 121 PS and 99 Nm on the latter, but it could be tuned differently for the adventure model. The transmission will continue to be a 6-speed unit though.