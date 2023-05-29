Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs From Renault & Nissan In India

The Renault-Nissan partnership has announced to launch a total of six new models in the Indian market. Amongst these locally produced models, the 7-seater SUVs from both brands will be the most prominent launch

As a part of the latest strategy, the Renault-Nissan alliance has committed to invest Rs. 5,300 crore in the Indian market. Under this future plan, a total of 6 new models will be launched in the domestic market for both brands. There will be essentially 3 new models, which will be shared by Renault-Nissan using the same underpinnings and powertrain but will carry enough differentiation in terms of design and appeal.

An A-segment EV using the electrified version of the CMF-A platform and two SUVs positioned in the C segment and higher C-segment, based on the CMF-B platform. It is speculated that the aforementioned C-segment and higher C-segment SUV will be the new-gen Duster, which will be available in both 5 and 7-seater layouts.

This new duster will also spawn a Nissan derivative, with an altogether different design, interiors and features. As per the latest reports, the new-gen Duster will globally debut by the end of 2023 and we expect its arrival in India in the year 2025. The SUV has already been spied a few times internationally and its design seems to be inspired by the Dacia Bigster Concept SUV, which was unveiled in 2021.

Based on the CMF-B modular platform with heavy localization of components, the Renault-Nissan SUVs will have both 5 and 7-seater options. Talking about the design, the upcoming SUVs will carry a butch SUV stance with an upright appeal and high sitting position.

Some of its key design elements include sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, muscular bumpers, squared-off wheel arches with heavy cladding running across the sides and Y-shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming 7-seater SUVs will be significantly larger than the previous model sold in the domestic market.

As per the latest media reports, the powertrain department of Renault-Nissan 7-seater SUVs could likely be constituted by a 1.5-litre 4-pot naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The four-wheeler will be made available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain configurations.