Upcoming 7-Seater Renault Duster Rendered Based On Dacia Bigster Concept

Renault/Dacia will likely debut the 7-seater version of the Duster SUV (expected to be named Grand Duster) in the coming months

Near the beginning of this year, Renault’s Romanian subsidiary Dacia had unveiled the Bigster concept SUV. This concept model is expected to spawn a new 7-seater SUV, expected to be named Dacia Grand Duster (or Renault Grand Duster in select international markets). This upcoming model has already been spied road testing on foreign soil, and is expected to debut later this year.

Digital artist Kleber Silva has created a digitally rendered model, which shows what the upcoming Dacia Bigster-based SUV might look like. At the front, we see a pair of bulbous LED headlamps, with a chrome-studded grille in between. The front bumper gets a large air dam, with silver-finished inserts and black plastic cladding.

The side profile is largely similar to the concept SUV. There’s plastic cladding on the wheel arches and at the bottom along the sides of the vehicle as well. We also see a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, which look utterly cool, and the greenhouse area is rather generous, including the large rear quarter glass.

At the rear, we see wraparound LED taillights, which get a single-piece design. The rear bumper is rather large and gets a dual-tone treatment. We also see integrated dual exhaust vents here, with chrome tips, which add a sporty touch to the design. Other design details include a roof-mounted spoiler and a pair of roof rails.

Dacia Bigster concept was built on the CMF-B platform of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The production version of this SUV will bear resemblance to the Duster, which is somewhat apparent in this digital model as well. As for the powertrains, we expect plenty of options to be offered here. Renault/Dacia will likely offer bi-fuel engine options, including both LPG and CNG, alongside regular petrol engines.

Diesel engines will likely be available in select countries. The upcoming model is expected to come to the Indian market as well in the near future. Interestingly, Renault is also planning to launch the next-generation Duster in our market, and the production of the current-gen model is slated to halt soon.

Source