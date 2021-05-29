Upcoming 7-Seater Renault Duster – 5 Things We Know About It

Here, we discuss everything we know about the upcoming 7-seater version of the Dacia Duster, or Renault Duster as we know it in India

Romanian carmaker Dacia is working on a new 7-seater SUV, which will be based on its extremely popular Duster. The Duster is also available in India, via Renault, but its popularity has been steadily falling in our market. This forthcoming 7-seater SUV is expected to launch in the Indian market as well.

Although Dacia and its parent company Renault have been tight-lipped about the upcoming Duster-based 7-seater SUV, plenty of information is already available to us, along with lots of speculation.

1. Platform

The 7-seater Duster (expected to be named Grand Duster) will be based on the second-generation Renault Duster, as revealed in the spy pictures. The second-gen Duster was introduced globally back in 2017, but Renault decided not to bring the new model to India. However, Renault recently filed a patent for the new-generation Duster in India, so we would finally see a generation change in the ageing SUV alongside the arrival of its 7-seater version.

2. Design

The new-generation Duster is sharper-looking as well as more rugged than the first-gen model that retails in India. It features a different front grille, bulbous headlamps, square-ish taillights, and beefy bumpers. The upcoming 7-seater model will have similar styling, but with a longer side profile. The added length would help accommodate the extra row of seats at the rear.

3. Powertrain

The specifications of the upcoming 7-seater Duster haven’t been revealed yet. Internationally, there are several engine options available on the second-gen Duster, and we expect the 7-seater model to be available with a select few of those. The petrol engine options include 1.0L turbo, 1.2L turbo, 1.3L turbo, 1.6L NA, and 2.0L NA. Other than that, a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill is on offer as well on the second-gen Duster.

4. Expected launch in India

The 7-seater Renault Duster will likely arrive in the Indian market towards the end of 2022. We expect it to follow after the launch of the new-generation Duster (5-seater), which is also expected to go on sale in India next year. The 7-seater SUV will likely be offered with a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor, which also does duty on the current India-spec Duster and Nissan Kicks.

5. Expected price and rivals

In the Indian market, the 7-seater Duster will be priced significantly higher than the regular Duster (5-seater). We expect the prices to start around Rs. 13 lakh, and upon launch, it will compete with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700.