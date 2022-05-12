Upcoming 7-Seater MPVs In India – Triber Turbo To New Innova Crysta

Here, we have listed the top five forthcoming MPVs in India, which are expected to launch in our market within the next few years

In the Indian car market, utility vehicles (including SUVs and MPVs) have been gaining a lot of popularity. As such, plenty of new MPVs are expected to launch in the Indian market soon, and a few of these models have managed to generate a lot of interest among potential buyers.

Here is our pick of the top five upcoming MPVs in India, expected to launch in India in the coming years, for which the anticipation is fairly high!

1. Renault Triber Turbo

Renault Triber is speculated to get a turbocharged petrol engine option in the Indian market very soon, likely before the end of this year. As per reports, the French carmaker had been planning to do that for quite some time, but the ups and downs of the Indian car market have caused the launch of Renault Triber Turbo to be delayed multiple times.

2. New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta

The next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta is currently under development, and the new model is expected to debut later this year. The next-gen version will be based on a monocoque architecture, not a ladder-frame platform like the current version. Also, speculations about Toyota offering hybrid powertrain options on it have also been floating around the interweb.

3. Toyota Rumion

Toyota is also expected to launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga in India, under the name ‘Rumion’. Toyota Rumion will feature only minor changes to design compared to the Maruti donor car, and mechanically, the two MPVs will be identical.

4. Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai is working on a new MPV, called ‘Stargazer’, which is expected to share its architecture with Kia Carens. This upcoming model will go on sale in the Indonesian market soon, and considering how well MPVs are doing in the Indian market, it will probably make its way here too.

5. New-gen Kia Carnival

Kia is expected to bring the new-generation Carnival to the Indian market soon, although the manufacturer has not confirmed a launch timeline. The new-gen version had its global debut back in 2020, with a sleeker design, larger dimensions, and a lot more features and equipment.

The existing 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, will likely be carried forward unchanged. However, the manufacturer might also add hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain options to it.