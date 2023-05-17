Upcoming 7-Seater MPVs In India – Maruti Suzuki To Toyota

In the list of upcoming 7-seater MPVs in India, we have explained about possible models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Nissan

Following the success of the Kia Carens and the Toyota Innova Hycross, car manufacturers are looking to bring in new models over the next two years. Here we have talked about three upcoming MPVs in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Engage:

Maruti Suzuki has applied for the naming trademark of Engage. It is expected to be used in the upcoming premium MPV. It will be positioned above the XL6 and will become the flagship offering upon launch within the next two months. It comes as part of Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota as it will be the first cross-badged model supplied by Toyota to Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be the badge-engineered version of the recently launched and successfully selling Toyota Innova Hycross. It could be sold in seven- and eight-seater layouts and will sit on the modular TNGA-C platform. The front-wheel drive MPV will be packed with features inside and out but Maruti Suzuki won’t sell it in as high volume as the Hycross every month.

It will be a niche offering and will become the first Maruti Suzuki to feature ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies. As for the performance, a 2.0L NA four-cylinder petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine will be available, mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The MPV is expected to get exterior revisions in line with the Grand Vitara.

2. Toyota Rebadged Ertiga:

Toyota is expected to introduce the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India in the near future. Before its launch, the Japanese manufacturer could bring in the rebadged Fronx compact SUV coupe and it could go by the name Taisor or Raize. The brand already sells the badge-swapped Ertiga under the Rumion name in South Africa but the India-spec version may get notable cosmetic revisions.

3. Nissan’s Triber Derivative:

The Renault-Nissan alliance is planning a hefty investment in India to bring a host of new products. Reports indicate that Nissan could launch a new entry-level MPV derived from the existing Renault Triber in the near future.