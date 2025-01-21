Upcoming 7-Seater MG Majestor To Be More Premium Than Gloster

MG Majestor will be introduced later this year in India and it will sit at the top of Gloster’s range upon arrival

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled an array of new vehicles at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. While some of them act as technology demonstrators from its global range, the ones that are heading to India have taken the limelight. Chief among them is the Majestor – a full-sized SUV which will be launched soon in India.

The MG Majestor is based on the Maxus D90 which is already on sale in some global markets. It is essentially the facelifted Gloster for India but will be positioned in a more upmarket manner. It will be retailed alongside the Gloster as it will become its top-of-the-line variant, in a similar fashion to the Legender sitting as the range-topping offering to the Fortuner.

Compared to the Gloster, the MG Majestor gets a revised exterior with the presence of a blackened front grille section, slender LED Daytime Running Lights, more prominent front and rear skid plates, vertically positioned LED headlamps, updated LED tail lamps, newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust pipes. It could also get new exterior colour schemes.

The cabin will likely gain a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-way powered front seat with massage and ventilation, triple-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, a digital instrument console, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and more.

As for the performance, the 2025 MG Majestor will continue to feature the 2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel engine, also found in the Gloster. It develops a maximum power output of 213 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard and a 4WD system will be available optionally.

The British manufacturer also showcased the M9 MPV and Cyberster electric two-seater roadster ahead of their market launch in the coming months while the Majestor will join the lineup later this CY. It will take on the Toyota Fortuner Legender directly.