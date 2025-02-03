Upcoming 7-Seater MG Majestor SUV To Sit At Top Of The Range

MG Majestor is set to launch in India in the coming months and it will be more expensive than the Gloster full size SUV

JSW MG Motor India showcased a range of new vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. While several models served as technology demonstrators from its global portfolio, the focus was on those slated for the Indian market. Leading the lineup was the Majestor, a full-sized SUV that is set to launch in India in the coming months.

The Majestor is derived from the Maxus D90, a model already available in select global markets. Serving as the facelifted version of the Gloster for India, it will be positioned as a more premium offering. The Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster, functioning as its top-spec variant, similar to how the Legender complements the Toyota Fortuner lineup.

It features several exterior revisions compared to the Gloster. It comes with a blacked-out front grille, sleeker LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked LED headlamps and redesigned LED tail lamps. The SUV also sports more pronounced front and rear skid plates, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels and dual exhaust pipes.

Also Read: MG Comet EV Sees A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 19,000 In India

The 2025 MG Majestor will retain the 2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the Gloster. This powertrain produces 213 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque. It will come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard while an optional 4WD system will be offered for enhanced off-road capability.

The interior of the MG Majestor is expected to receive several upgrades including a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-way power-adjustable front seat with massage and ventilation and triple-zone automatic climate control. Other features are a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 New 7-Seaters At Auto Expo 2025 – MG To Toyota

MG also unveiled the M9 MPV and the Cyberster electric two-seater roadster ahead of their market launch. Meanwhile, the Majestor is also set to be introduced in the coming months and will directly compete with the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Isuzu MU-X and others.