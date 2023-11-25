Upcoming 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs – New Toyota Fortuner To VW Tayron

Explore the future of hybrid 7-seater SUVs in India, ranging from Toyota’s next-generation Fortuner to Maruti’s forthcoming premium SUV

Hybrid vehicles are gaining immense popularity in India, in recent times. In the first three quarters of 2023, strong hybrid car sales have already seen a 340% sales growth, compared to the entirety of 2022 strong hybrid sales. A lot of shoppers are switching over to eco-friendly conveyance, and brands are taking note of this trend.

The market is abuzz with anticipation as four new 7-seater SUVs with strong hybrid technology are poised to hit the roads in the coming years.

1. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

Equipped with a 2.8L turbo diesel engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the next-gen Fortuner promises enhanced fuel efficiency. This powertrain is expected to generate around 200 bhp of peak power and 420 Nm of maximum torque, and it would get both RWD and AWD versions. A petrol engine option could also be offered. It will be built on the TNGA-F platform, and it will also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for improving active safety.

2. New Toyota 7-Seater SUV

Toyota plans to expand its SUV portfolio in India, to compete with models like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. Based on the Corolla Cross, this brand-new SUV will utilize Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, offering a third row of seats and potential design differentiators. It is expected to be powered by a 2.0L petrol engine, paired with a strong hybrid system.

3. New Maruti 7-Seater SUV

Reports suggest Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch a premium three-row SUV, which will be a rebadged version Toyota sibling, it will likely get the same 2.0L petrol hybrid engine, which should deliver good performance and brilliant fuel efficiency. Similar to other Maruti-Toyota models, there will be minor changes to the exterior and interior design, to differentiate between both SUVs.

4. Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron, the brand’s forthcoming 7-seater SUV for global markets, will be based on the MQB-Evo platform. It will be offered in coupe and traditional SUV bodystyles, which is quite an exciting development. Under the hood, it will likely get two options, a 2.0L turbo petrol motor and a 2.0L diesel motor, both of which will come with 48V mild hybrid tech. It will likely get a more powerful plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain option as well.