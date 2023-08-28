Upcoming 7-Seater Family Cars In India – Mahindra To Tata

Explore the top 7-seater family cars that are expected to go on sale in India in the near future, which would be great for you and your family

The dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive market is witnessing a transformation as manufacturers gear up to unveil a range of upcoming 7-seater family cars. These vehicles promise not only enhanced comfort and style, but loads of practicality as well.

In this spotlight, we delve into the exciting details of some of the most anticipated models that are poised to grace Indian roads in the near future.

1. Toyota Rumion

Toyota is all set to introduce the Rumion, a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with subtle cosmetic enhancements. It is expected to unveil the pricing details in the first week of September 2023. The Rumion will be available in three trims – S, G, and V. It will offer two powertrain options – a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 103 bhp with 137 Nm of torque, and a CNG variant producing 88 bhp with 121.5 Nm.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra is set to launch the Bolero Neo Plus in late 2023, in both 7-seater and 9-seater configurations. Powered by a robust 2.2L diesel engine delivering 120 bhp, the SUV will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an RWD drivetrain. The Bolero Neo Plus is expected to offer a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, and cruise control – features that cater to the comfort and convenience of larger families.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross will be the French brand’s next launch, slated for October 2023, featuring both 5-seater and 7-seater options. The 7-seater variant stands out with roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third-row passengers, USB charging ports for the third-row occupants, and an impressive boot space of 511 litres (third-row seats folded). Powering both versions is a capable 1.2L turbo petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

4. Tata Safari Facelift

Tata’s popular Safari is poised for a facelift, expected to launch just before Diwali this year. Inside the cabin, enthusiasts can anticipate a revamped experience with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with an illuminated logo panel, and updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster, accompanied by ADAS technology. While the exterior design changes will be minimal, the Safari Facelift is rumoured to offer a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine option alongside the existing 2.0L diesel engine, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

5. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner

Toyota is working on the next-generation Fortuner, which is expected to go on sale next year. The SUV will receive hybrid treatment, thanks to the push towards green mobility. It will be based on the advanced TNGA-F platform, while the powertrain will likely consist of a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine paired with a hybrid system. Design details are scarce, but rumours suggest that the next-gen Fortuner will look sharper, with some inspiration from the Tacoma pickup. The Fortuner is not just a bossy off-roader as it can be a good long trip companion as well and thus it is part of our list.