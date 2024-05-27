Upcoming 7-Seater Diesel Cars This Year In India – Hyundai To MG

Here we have explained about the four upcoming 7-seater cars (3 SUVs and 1 MPV) that will be powered by diesel engines this year in India

Even with the implementation of stricter emission regulations, diesel engines continue to hold their ground in certain categories. In the current year, the Indian auto market will see major players like Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and MG rolling out new or updated 7-seater models featuring diesel engines. Read on to know more:

1. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

In the MHEV version of the Fortuner, the GD series engine will be supported by a 48V system equipped with a compact battery pack. This setup aims to improve fuel efficiency and acceleration while also cutting down on emissions. While no official launch timeline has been revealed, we expect it to debut later this year or in 2025 in India. It is already on sale in markets like South Africa alongside the mild-hybrid Hilux.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

In the latter half of this year, the Hyundai Alcazar is scheduled for a refresh. While it will draw inspiration from the significantly updated Creta, the Alcazar will feature distinctive styling elements to establish its own unique identity. The interior of the updated Alcazar will echo that of the latest Creta and it will be equipped with new features and technologies including Level 2 ADAS.

The SUV will keep the 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 160 PS and 253 Nm, will also remain available. The Alcazar will be retailed with six- or seven-seater layouts.

3. MG Gloster Facelift:

MG Motor has already announced plans to introduce two new models in the remaining part of this calendar year. One of these is expected to be a new electric vehicle, likely launching around the festive season, while the other is the facelifted Gloster, which has been frequently spotted during testing. The updated Gloster will gain cosmetic changes to the front and rear ends along with the addition of new wheels and interior enhancements.

The 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will likely remain in place, generating 161 PS in the two-wheel drive version, while the four-wheel drive model will produce 216 PS. Both variants will feature an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

4. New Kia Carnival:

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival, which received a facelift globally late last year, is set to launch in India in the coming months. It marks a significant departure from the previous model, as India has not yet received the fourth generation. Adhering to the latest Opposites United design language, it will feature a more luxurious interior. The premium MPV will take on the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross and will likely continue to be powered by a 2.2L four-pot diesel engine, producing 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque. It will be paired with an eight-speed AT.