Upcoming 7-Seater Cars Launching Next Year – New Scorpio To Kia KY

Check out our list of the top five upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs in India, which are slated to launch in our market next year

In recent times, the demand for 7-seater vehicles in India has been steadily rising. A few carmakers already have some in their line-ups, and a few new ones were launched in our market this year. Interestingly, there are still more 7-seater vehicles in the pipeline from different manufacturers, set to launch in the near future.

Here, we have listed five upcoming 7-seater vehicles, including both MPVs and SUVs, which will be launching in India in 2022.

1. Kia KY MPV

Kia is developing a new MPV, codenamed ‘KY’, which is expected to go on sale in India early next year. This forthcoming model will use the same platform as the Seltos, but modified to fit the extra seats. As per speculations, the KY will be available with a choice between a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.

2. Hyundai’s MPV

Hyundai is also developing a new MPV, based on the same architecture as the Kia KY. Rumoured to be named ‘Stargazer’, this upcoming Hyundai MPV has been spotted testing internationally, with a Staria-inspired design. It will likely get the same engine options as its Kia cousin – a 1.5L NA petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit.

3. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio for quite a while, and the vehicle is expected to launch in the first half of 2022. Test models of the new-gen model have been spied a few times, and the new model looks more mature than the current one. The powertrain options are expected to include a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine.

4. Jeep Meridian

Jeep’s Compass-based 7-seater SUV, named ‘Commander’, debuted globally earlier this year. The SUV will make its way to the Indian market next year, under a new name – Meridian. The India-spec Jeep Meridian will get a more powerful version of the 2.0L Multijet diesel engine, rated at 200 PS of peak power, with mild-hybrid assistance. A turbo-petrol engine option could also be offered here.

5. Toyota-badged Ertiga

Toyota will be expanding its line-up in the Indian market soon with a few more rebadged Maruti cars, which will include an Ertiga-based entry-level MPV. This upcoming Toyota MPV will feature only minor changes over Maruti’s version, including a restyled front grille and different badging. Powertrain options will comprise a 1.5L NA petrol engine, available with a CNG kit on select variant(s).