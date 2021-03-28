Upcoming 7-Seat Hyundai Creta (Alcazar) Vs 5-Seat Creta – What’s Different?

The upcoming three-row Hyundai Alcazar will put up against the likes of the 2021 Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as the Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai is working on introducing a three-row SUV in the mid-size SUV segment called the Alcazar, and the SUV is expected to make its global debut on April 7, 2021. The Korean carmaker recently revealed some teaser images of the upcoming car ahead of its debut, while its design was also leaked a few days back.

We already know that Alcazar is basically a three-row version of the second-gen Creta, which means that it will be sharing a lot of its components, its platform as well as its powertrains with the five-seat SUV. However, the Alcazar will also boast a range of unique elements.

Here is a list of the 7 things that the upcoming three-row Hyundai Alcazar will get over the five-seat Creta, take a look –

1. Dimensions

Talking about size, the five-seat Hyundai Creta has a length of 4300 mm, a width of 1790 mm, a height of 1635 mm and a 2610 mm long wheelbase. While the Alcazar is expected to have the same wheelbase as its five-seat sibling, the extended rear overhang to accommodate the third row will result in the former being longer than the latter.

2. Front Fascia

The front-end of the Alcazar resembles the Creta, however, one can list a range of revisions upon looking closely. The Alcazar gets the same sized grille as the Creta, however, features a unique chrome-laden design that makes it look more premium. The chrome surround of the grille extends into the headlamps on both sides. The Alcazar also gets a slightly slimmer front skid plate as opposed to the Creta.

3. New Tailgate

The rear-end of the Alcazar is completely redesigned as compared to the Creta. The tailgate looks more upright, and the rear windshield looks steeper than the Creta. A chrome slat has been placed on the tailgate, connecting the two tail lamps. ‘Alcazar’ can be seen written on the chrome slat in bold. The car also gets restyled rear reflectors.

4. Wraparound Tail Lights

The teaser images, as well as leaked pictures, reveal that the Alcazar will feature a unique tailgate design with wider and more conventional-looking wraparound LED tail lamps as against the split tail lamp setup seen on five-seat Creta. This will help the Alcazar stand out from the donor car.

5. Cabin

The teaser images of the Hyundai Alcazar reveal that the SUV could get a black and dark brown theme. However, this cabin will likely be limited to the higher variants since the previous spy shots revealed a dual-tone black and beige theme.

6. Captain Seats

The Alcazar is expected to be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations, and a teaser image of the former was revealed with dual-tone captain seats in the middle row. A unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders can be seen, while previous spy shots also revealed a wireless charger will be included.

7. 18-inch Alloy Wheels

Leaked images reveal that the Alcazar will feature a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels as against the ones seen on the Creta. While the Creta gets 17-inch wheels, the Alcazar is expected to be equipped with bigger 18 inchers.