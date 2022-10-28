Upcoming 6 New Hyundai Cars In India – Creta Facelift To New Verna

Hyundai is expected to launch a slew of new vehicles over the next year or so and here we have given you the possible upcoming models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch a number of new products over the next year or so to sustain its dominance in some segments while trying to expand its reach in others. The second largest car producer in the country already sells cars across different price ranges and the upcoming lineup will further boost its presence:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to be introduced in the first half of the next calendar year. The upcoming model is already available on sale in many foreign markets and is subjected to a thorough redesign mainly to the front fascia. It is in line with the Sensuous Sportiness design language followed by the brand globally. We do not expect any mechanical changes but the interior will gain new features including ADAS.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The Alcazar is nothing but the three-row version of the Creta and it will more likely get a mid-life facelift in the near future judging by the intense competition in the segment. It could gain minor exterior revisions and Hyundai could take this opportunity to introduce new features as well including ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV:

The Ioniq 5 EV has been well received amongst global audience and is on high demand. It will reportedly be locally assembled in India to have a competitive price point against its recently launched Kia EV6 sibling. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and its high range capabilities as well as the retro-themed exterior will be the key highlights.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift:

The facelifted Kona Electric will also be brought into the country next year to firmly compete against MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. In addition to the visual changes and new equipment onboard, it could get a bigger battery pack with increased driving range.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift:

The Grand i10 Nios is currently the most affordable offering from Hyundai. It could receive a host of exterior and interior updates sometime next year considering that its main rival Swift will be getting a brand new generation in the international markets in the coming months and it could be launched in 2023 as well. We do not expect any powertrain changes to accompany the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

6. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

Hyundai has already commenced testing the new generation Verna on public roads and it will more likely debut in the due course of 2023. The midsize sedan will face a major overhaul to the design as it will adhere to the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy and will take plenty of inspiration from the global Elantra. The interior will also be feature packed.