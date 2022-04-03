Upcoming 6/7-Seater Cars In India – New Scorpio To 7-Seater Magnite

Check out our list of the top forthcoming three-row SUVs and MPVs, which are expected to launch in India in the coming years

In the Indian car market, the demand for 6- and 7-seater vehicles has been rising steadily, as more and more people are looking for comfy family cars. Thanks to the strong demand, a few manufacturers are planning to roll out some attractive three-row cars here soon, some of which are already generating a lot of buzz.

Here, we have listed eight upcoming three-row SUVs and MPVs, which are slated to launch in the Indian car market in the near future.

1. Jeep Meridian

Jeep India is all set to fully unveil its new Compass-based three-row SUV – Meridian – on March 29, with its launch slated to happen in May this year. This new SUV shares its architecture with Jeep Compass, along with interior styling, although the exterior design is fairly unique.

Jeep Meridian will be available with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine, which will be more powerful than the one on Compass. A petrol engine option will also likely be offered on this forthcoming SUV.

2. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio for a few years now, and the new model has been spotted multiple times during tests on Indian roads. This new SUV is expected to go on sale in the coming months, and it will be sold alongside the current model.

The next-gen Scorpio seems to be slightly larger in dimensions than the current-gen model, and it is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. It will also have a lot more premium features on offer.

3. New Maruti three-row SUV

Maruti Suzuki has a slew of new SUVs in the pipeline, one of which is a three-row SUV. This upcoming model is expected to be based on the same platform as Ertiga and XL6, and it will likely replace the latter in the brand’s lineup in our market.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker is expected to put its tried-and-tested 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (likely with a hybrid/mild-hybrid assistance) under the hood of this upcoming three-row SUV. Plenty of premium features are expected to be available here, and the vehicle will likely be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations.

4. New Toyota three-row SUV

Maruti Suzuki’s three-row SUV will also be rebadged and sold by Toyota in the Indian market. Toyota’s version will have minor changes to the exterior and interior styling, although the mechanicals will be identical to Maruti’s version.

Toyota’s upcoming three-row SUV is expected to be powered by an electrified 1.5-litre NA petrol powerplant as well. It will likely be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater versions, with plenty of premium features on offer.

5. Toyota Rumion

Toyota is also planning to launch a rebadged version of Ertiga in the Indian market, as an affordable alternative to Innova Crysta. Speculated to be named ‘Rumion’, this MPV will be nearly identical to Maruti Ertiga, with just a restyled front fascia.

Toyota Rumion will be powered by a 1.5-litre engine, with mild-hybrid assistance available as standard. A CNG powertrain option (without a mild-hybrid system) will likely also be offered on the MPV.

6. New Skoda three-row SUV

Skoda is considering adding new SUVs to its lineup in the Indian market in the coming years, as revealed in a recent news report. The Czech carmaker is exploring a three-row SUV option, which could compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Not much is known about Skoda’s new three-row SUV, but we expect it to be based on the VW group’s India-specific ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. It will likely be powered by the brand’s 1.5L turbo-petrol engine, which is also available on Kushaq and Slavia.

7. Nissan Magnite 7-seater version

As per recent reports, Nissan India is planning to launch a 7-seater version of Magnite soon. The manufacturer had been considering adding a three-row vehicle to its lineup for a long time, and instead of developing an all-new model, the Japanese carmaker decided to use an existing, successful model as the base.

The brand will likely make no changes to the vehicle other than adding an extra pair of seats. This means that it will remain a sub-4-metre SUV, which would limit the overall interior space but qualify it for a lower tax bracket. The powertrain options will also likely remain unchanged, consisting of a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine.

8. New Hyundai MPV (Stargazer)

Hyundai is working on a new entry-level MPV, which is expected to have its global debut this year, with its India launch following later, likely next year. This new MPV will share its architecture with Kia Carens, along with the powertrain options, but with a completely different interior and exterior design.

Hyundai’s upcoming MPV, rumoured to be named Stargazer, has been spied multiple times during testing on international roads. Its design seems to be inspired by the latest crop of Hyundai SUVs, featuring a split headlamp setup and a large grille.