Upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar Electric – Top Things To Know

The production-spec Mahindra Thar Electric will likely be introduced in 2026 and it will be based on the INGLO-P1 EV platform

At the Futurescape event in South Africa in August 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed its new Oja tractor range along with two concepts that will spawn production models in the coming years – one is the Scorpio N based Global Pik Up and the other is the electric version of the Thar christened the Thar.e. Both have been homologated in India.

The second generation Mahindra Thar arrived in 2020 and earlier this year, the two-wheel-drive version expanded the lineup. It will be further strengthened with the debut of the five-door ICE version next year and we expect the electric variant to join the portfolio in late 2025 or 2026. In 2024, Mahindra will launch the updated XUV400 and XUV.e8 electric SUVs.

In a similar fashion to the concept, the Mahindra Thar.e production version will be based on a brand new design language ditching the old-school off-roader vibes. It won’t sit on a body-on-frame either as it will use a dedicated born electric platform (INGLO-P1 EV) and will have five doors for added practicality while maintaining its 4×4 demeanour.

The concept features squared-off fenders and upright proportions and modern design elements like squared headlamps, a rectangular grille section with three LED slat elements, an aggressive-looking bumper, a boxy tailgate with sparewheel mounted on it, squared-shaped LED tail lamp signatures blacked out D-pillars, and large sized aero wheels. The production-spec Thar.e will be a toned-down version of the concept.

Inside the cabin, a flat dash with grab handles, a three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive controls, live status pictogram on the instrument console, a rotary dial for selecting drive modes and a touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle can be seen and realistically speaking most of these elements could be carried over to the production model in a slightly altered manner.

The P1 enables a wheelbase between 2,775 mm and 2,975 mm and it will likely use a 60 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of over 325 km. The INGLO platform will underpin at least five Mahindra SUVs and their battery as well as e-motor will be sourced from BYD initially but the Thar.e could be equipped with more powerful motors from VW and its prices could start around Rs. 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).