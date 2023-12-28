Upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar Dashboard Leaks – New Features

The dashboard of the 5-door Mahindra Thar has been leaked in a new YouTube video; shows the updates the upcoming off-road SUV will get

The YouTube video released by Australian vlogger Daniel Snare shows the presence of a dual-tone dashboard with black and brown theme and four circular HVAC vents with piano black and silver surrounds can also be seen. The lower part of the dash with brown finish comprises speakers and glovebox. Spy shots have previously indicated a larger touchscreen infotainment system and the cut out could point towards just that.

A new instrument cluster is also a possibility. The dashboard does have a prominent appeal with a vertical old-school layout and the signature grab handle will also be present. We do expect more connectivity and safety features will be offered in the upcoming model. The five-door Mahindra Thar will likely be revealed by the middle of the 2024 calendar year.

Compared to the existing three-door model, it will boast visual differences as well. The front fascia will receive an updated grille section, new LED headlamps and new LED DRLs while a set of newly designed alloy wheels and LED tail lamps with new signatures will also be available. The homegrown manufacturer could introduce new colour schemes too.

The boxy styling, tall pillars, muscular wheel arches and flat roofline will be retained. It is yet unknown whether the five-door Mahindra Thar will be sold in both 2WD and 4WD configurations or not. It is longer than existing model and the wheelbase will be stretched to accommodate more passengers on the inside and the bootspace could also be increased.

As for the performance, the familiar 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol and 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engines will continue. The power and torque figures may also be similar as the former will develop 150 PS and 320 Nm while the latter will kick out 130 PS and 320 Nm. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter AT will transfer power to all four wheels as standard.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will be positioned above the three-door model and it will likely cost around Rs. 15.5 lakh and Rs. 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom).