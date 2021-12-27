Upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar – 5 Things You Should Know

5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to go on sale in 2023 and it will have a longer wheelbase compared to the regular model

Mahindra Thar has been a tremendous success for the homegrown SUV specialist since its debut years ago and it has created a cult following amongst customers and enthusiasts for its unique off-roading capabilities. Capitalising on the momentum and addressing the ever-changing needs of the consumers, Mahindra brought in the second generation Thar late last year.

The new-gen Thar had a lot riding on it considering the massive overhaul it had been through and its transition from being a bare basic off-roader to a lifestyle off-road SUV with more features on the inside. As expected, it has been well received as well and more than 75,000 bookings have been garnered already with Mahindra ramping up production to meet the demands and reduce the waiting period.

1. Launch Timeline:

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch a slew of new models over the next five years and it includes the five-door version of the Thar. It will be based on the same platform as the existing Thar with modifications and Mahindra has already given the nod for its development. It will more likely be introduced in 2023 and compete against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model.

2. Longer Wheelbase:

It will have a longer wheelbase compared to the three-door Thar and the overall length will certainly grow due to the addition of rear doors. Since the rear wheel arches will restrict the width of the seat, the final row could be good enough for a couple of adults.

3. Performance:

As for the performance, the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines will be utilised. The former develops a maximum power output of 130 bhp and 320 Nm and the latter delivers 150 bhp and 320 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels.

4. Improved Ride Quality:

Some reports indicate that the five-door Mahindra will have its suspension tweaked for improved ride quality. Thus, Mahindra might target a more family-based audience as well with better practicality in mind due to the added seats.

5. Improved Steering:

Moreover, the steering will reportedly be lighter too accompanying the redesigned bodywork to adapt to the five-door requirements. Mahindra could offer hard and soft top variants of the five-door Thar as well.