Upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar – 5 Things We Expect

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce a 5-door version of Thar in the Indian market, and here’s everything that we expect from it

Mahindra Thar is extremely popular among off-road enthusiasts, and the demand for it continues to grow in our market. Although great for off-roading, the SUV isn’t very practical. Although it can be used as a daily driver, it’s not a great family car, which keeps many potential buyers away. Interestingly, M&M is developing a 5-door version of Thar, to make it more practical for family people.

Here, we have listed everything we expect from the upcoming 5-door version of Mahindra Thar.

1. Exterior styling

The design of the 5-door Mahindra Thar will be quite similar to the current 3-door model, but it will be longer with a bigger wheelbase. We expect it to get round headlamps and rectangular taillights, along with flared arches, a muscular bonnet, and a sideways-opening tailgate (with a spare wheel mounted on it). Unlike the current Thar, we don’t expect the upcoming 5-door version to get a convertible roof option though.

2. Interior design

The cabin of the forthcoming 5-door Thar will likely have the same interior design as the existing model. Thanks to the bigger dimensions, we expect the cabin to be more spacious, especially in the back. The second row will probably get a bench row with three seats, but we’re not sure if there would be a third row on offer here.

3. Features and equipment

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will have a lot of features on offer, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic climate control, cruise control, BlueSense App Connectivity, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, TPMS, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seats, etc.

The current 3-door version of the SUV also gets removable doors, a removable hard-top roof, and a washable interior (with drain plugs in the floor). We’re not sure if these features will be carried forward to the 5-door version.

4. Powertrain

The 5-door Thar will likely get the same two engine options as the 3-door Thar – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – although they could be tuned differently. The transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 system will be offered as standard, along with a low-ratio transfer case.

5. Expected launch

Mahindra Thar’s 5-door version is slated to launch in the Indian car market in 2023. Upon launch, it will be a rival to the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha, which is expected to go on sale later this year.