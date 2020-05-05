Upcoming 5 Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh Launching By 2021 – Hyundai AX To HBX

The increasing competition in the entry-level segment means that carmakers have to update their cars regularly or launch new products in order to stay relevant in the segment

While premium SUVs, sedans and even MPVs continue to gain popularity in the market, it ignoring the most crucial space in India, i.e. the entry-level space, is impossible for any carmaker. Hence, the country will be receiving a range of new or updated small cars in the coming months. Here is a list of five cars that are set to be launched in the Indian market by next year, and are expected to be priced under Rs 5 lakh –

1. Datsun Redi-GO facelift

The Redi-GO is Datsun’s entry-level offering in the Indian market, and is yet to be upgraded to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms. However, the carmaker confirmed the news of a launch soon, with a teaser image of the Redi-GO that also confirmed that the car will be getting a facelift as well.

On the outside, the Redi-GO facelift will sport new headlamps with elongated L-shaped DRLs on each end of new front bumper. It also gets a larger grille and LED elements in the tail lamps, along with dual-tone wheel covers on the top-end trim. Inside the cabin, the car will get a completely revised central layout with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO will be powered by the BS6-compliant versions of the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. The BS4 0.8-litre unit made 54 PS power and 72 Nm torque, while the 1.0-litre engine was rated at 68 PS/91 Nm. The transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT. Datsun is expected to launch the updated car later this month.

2. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The first-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has never received a generational update since its launch about 6 years ago, but things are set to change. The Japanese carmaker is planning to launch a new-gen model for the Celerio, and the new model could be launched in the country as soon as this festive season.

The new Celerio has been internally codenamed YNC, and the car is expect to get a completely overhauled exterior design, as well as a revamped cabin with new features like LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system etc. The car will likely be offered with BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol petrol-CNG powertrains, which will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional AMT transmission.

3. Hyundai AX micro-SUV

With the growing trend of affordable SUVs, it has been speculated that Hyundai is also reportedly working on a micro-SUV internally called the ‘AX’, for the Indian market as reported earlier. The car is expected to be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and in typical Hyundai fashion, will set new benchmarks in its segment.

Since the AX will be offered as a budget-friendly car, it will likely be plonked with the same 1.1-litre engine as the Santro, which is currently the smallest capacity engine that Hyundai produces in India. The said powertrain puts out 69 PS of max power and 99 Nm of peak torque.

4. Hyundai Santro facelift

The Santro is currently the most affordable Hyundai you can purchase in the country, and is a fairly popular car. However, the current-gen Santro is nowhere close to the previous-gen Santro sold in the country, and its sales are largely overshadowed by its rival, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

Hence, the Korean carmaker is expected to soon introduce a mid-life refresh for the car, which could lend it some new components like a restyled bumper, LED DRLs, and even alloy wheels. Under the hood will be the same 1.1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is on offer with the current Santro. The 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT gearboxes will also be retained.

5. Tata HBX

Tata Motors showcased a micro SUV concept called ‘HBX’ at this year’s Auto Expo, and Tata will be launching its production-ready version in the country later this year. Upon launch, the HBX will go on to rival the Mahindra KUV100, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The HBX will be based on Tata’s Imapct 2.0 design language, and will be offered with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman-sourced premium sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity etc. Powering the HBX will be the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) as the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz, and the engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an optional automatic gearbox.