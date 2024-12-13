Toyota is expected to expand its SUV lineup in India within the next two to three years by introducing at least four key models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is set to launch up to four new SUVs in India within the next two to three years. A standout in this lineup will be an all-electric SUV built on Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara platform. Slated for release in the latter half of next year, this electric SUV will also cater to global markets as part of Toyota’s export expansion strategy.

Before launching its electric midsize SUV, Toyota is expected to introduce two new hybrid SUVs designed specifically for the Indian market. Additionally, the automaker might debut a new off-road SUV positioned below the Fortuner, appealing to adventure enthusiasts seeking 4WD performance at a more competitive price. Here’s a closer look at what’s on the horizon:

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Toyota’s midsize electric SUV, scheduled for a late 2025 debut, will take design cues from the Urban SUV concept revealed last year, showcasing a sleek, aerodynamic profile. Expected to deliver a range of up to 550 km on a single charge, it will be built on a revised version of the 27PL platform. Buyers can choose between single and dual electric motor setups, catering to a wide range of performance preferences.

2. New Toyota Fortuner:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV, already on sale in select global markets, features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This technology enhances performance during acceleration and low-speed driving while improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. It is paired with the 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Toyota is developing the next-generation Fortuner, which could introduce a new turbocharged petrol engine to expand its powertrain lineup.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The 7-seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is slated for launch between early and mid-2025. It will face rivals like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Hyundai Alcazar. The upcoming model is expected to feature refreshed styling and upgraded features while retaining its current powertrain options including the 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol engines. The AWD system may also be included in this lineup.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ:

Toyota is preparing to produce a more compact version of the Fortuner, based on the IMV 0 platform, at its Thailand facility. This new SUV will share several components with the Hilux Champ, combining off-road capabilities with a more affordable price tag. Aimed at providing a cost-effective alternative to the larger Fortuner, there are speculations that Toyota might introduce this model to the Indian market in the future.