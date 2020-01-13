Major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Kia and MG are primed to make a strong statement at the 2020 Auto Expo

The 2020 edition of Auto Expo won’t feature several popular two- and four-wheeler brands but most of the Indian car manufacturers are certainly participating and an array of new launches and unveils are in the pipeline. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the BSVI compliant petrol versions of the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross during the biennial show.

Moreover, the production-spec electrified Wagon R may also grace the event. Hyundai will also be unveiling new models and it could include the facelifted Verna and Tucson alongside the upgraded Elite i20. Tata will be hosting four global unveils as the seven-seater Gravitas will be accompanied by the production H2X micro SUV and possible the mid-size Blackbird.

Mahindra will apparently have its presence felt as the new generation Thar and Scorpio, which have already been spotted on Indian roads several roads, revealed. Both M&M and Tata Motors will showcase electric mobility solutions as a preview into the future products. Having missed the last Auto Expo, Skoda and Volkswagen are looking to make a big impact this time around.

The Skoda Vision IN concept will spawn a production mid-size SUV in the 2020-21 period and its official sketches indicate that the five-seater based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform will have a lot of similarities with the Kamiq. VW Group will display a long list of new vehicles from its stable as VW’s mid-size SUV, Porsche Taycan, Audi A8L, Skoda Karoq could be part of their show floor.

As for Kia, the subcompact SUV codenamed QYi could also be unveiled in its close-to-production avatar while the Carnival premium MPV rivalling Toyota Innova Crysta will also grace the stands. MG Motor’s Maxus D90 based full-size SUV and the six-seater variant of the Hector dubbed the Hector Plus could also premiere at the grand event.

Other exhibits include forthcoming Chinese carmakers like FAW’s Haima and Great Wall Motors’ Haval range of SUVs. In our video, we have explained all the possible launches at the 2020 Auto Expo along with other confirmed models.