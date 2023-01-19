Upcoming 4 Kia Cars You Should Know About – 2 SUVs, 2 MPV

Kia is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos and KA4 concept based MPV in the near future along with a couple of other models

Kia India unveiled the Concept EV9, at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and also showcased the KA4 premium RV, which will likely give to the new generation Carnival in India in the near future. The South Korean auto major further announced an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore in the domestic automotive scene for EV-related R&D, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The brand further heralded its entry into the Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) segment by debuting a police van and an ambulance based on the Carens at its pavilion. By the middle of this decade, Kia will bring in an all-new electrified recreational vehicle to India. Kia has our local market as one of its major contributors to global volumes as it already accounts for 9 per cent of the total.

The company, part of the Hyundai Motor Group, currently rolls out 3.5 lakh units at its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. The Concept EV9 will give rise to a full-sized seven-seater flagship SUV in the near future in the international markets and it will be based on the same E-GMP dedicated skateboard architecture as the EV6, Ioniq 5 and Ionia 6.

Previous reports indicate that Kia will bring in a compact SUV internally codenamed AY to India. The five-seater is said to be different from Sonet and Seltos and will have a more upright stance. It is expected to be positioned above the Sonet in the price range between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh and it will be available in multiple powertrain choices.

It could compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar with a rugged stature but do not expect a four-wheel-drive system to be offered. Its design could heavily be influenced by the Niro sold in the global markets. The ICE variant could feature a 1.0-litre three-cyl turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.

The electric iteration of the AY could only follow its ICE sibling and Kia appears to be planning to produce nearly one lakh units of the compact model per year with 80 per cent of the volumes for petrol and the remaining 20 per cent with a zero-emission powertrain. The facelifted version of the Seltos midsize SUV is a high possibility for this year.