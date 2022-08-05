Upcoming 2Wheeler Launches In August 2022 – RE, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Hero

Besides confirmed new models from Honda and Royal Enfield, brands such as Hero, Bajaj and TVS are expected to launch new products this month

The month of August 2022 is a busy one for the Indian two-wheeler industry as a host of new launches have been planned by mainstream companies such as Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Honda and Royal Enfield. While some launches are confirmed officially, others remain in circulation around the rumour mill. On the other end of the spectrum, Ducati with Streetfighter V2, Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 SP2, and Harley-Davidson with the Nightster are also coming.

New brands such as Keeway, Zontes and Moto Morini could also try to make an impact this month. Here we bring you a list of what is about to arrive in August 2022:

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350:

On August 7, Royal Enfield will launch the Hunter 350 and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Metro variant with wire-spoked wheels and a single-channel ABS system. It is based on the same twin cradle frame as the Classic and Meteor but is 18 kg lighter than the former. The familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine will be utilised producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm.

2. Honda New Bike:

Just a day after Royal Enfield Hunter’s launch, Honda will unleash its new product for the Indian market. Its identity has been concealed just yet even in the teasers. Being called ‘The Formidable’ and the ‘F’ word emphasised, it may as well be the Forza 350 maxi-scooter. Other possibilities are a new CB350 platform based motorcycle, or a 500 cc one, a streetfighter perhaps? We will have you covered on everything on the 8th and we will be riding it on August 9 in Hyderabad.

3. New-Gen Bajaj Pulsar 150:

Following the arrival of the Pulsar F250 and N250 with a new tubular frame, the lineup has seen its expansion into the 160 cc segment courtesy of the N160. The Chakan-based manufacturer has already been caught testing the new-gen Pulsar 125 and 150 and the latter could be launched this month with an updated powertrain.

4. Hero XPulse 200T 4V:

Hero MotoCorp applied the 4V treatment to the highly popular Xpulse 200 a while ago and it looks like the 200T will also receive the update this month as it has been caught testing in its production form with minor cosmetic changes. Expect the price of the 2022 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V to hover around Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. TVS iQube ST:

In the month of August 2022, TVS Motor Company could reveal the price of the top-spec iQube ST variant. While the specifications and features of the electric scooter are already out, the price is yet to be divulged and it will be sold alongside the standard and S variants.