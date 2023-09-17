Upcoming 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift – Should You Wait For It?

Discover why automotive enthusiasts and shoppers are eagerly anticipating the Kia Sonet facelift, set to redefine the compact SUV segment

Back in 2020, the Kia Sonet arrived in the Indian market as the most feature-packed and stylish compact SUV. It swiftly climbed the ranks, securing its position as one of the most popular models in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. However, the competition is much stronger now and the Sonet’s sales figures have been slowing down in recent times. It needs reinvigoration, and a midlife facelift is already in the works.

The spy shots of the Sonet facelift, spotted in India and South Korea, have provided a glimpse of the design changes that await. The refreshed exterior boasts a revised front grille, updated headlamp clusters, and distinct L-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumper receives subtle tweaks, and the alloy wheel design is refreshed as well. At the rear, the Sonet is expected to feature vertically aligned LED taillights, similar to the recently launched Seltos facelift, potentially with a connecting LED light bar.

In the cabin, the little crossover SUV will get a revamped dashboard, housing a dual-screen setup with a fully digital instrument console and an updated touchscreen infotainment system. New additions like a dashcam, an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, and different upholstery are also expected in the upcoming Sonet facelift, promising an enhanced driving experience.

The current engine and gearbox combinations will continue forward on the facelifted Sonet. The reliable 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a robust 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a spirited 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine would ensure that the Sonet facelift retains its core performance while embracing modern updates. This strategic decision will position the little Kia SUV to stand strong against its competitors, particularly the recently launched Tata Nexon facelift.

Tata’s Nexon facelift has set a new standard in the compact SUV segment, introducing a host of design and technology enhancements. To compete effectively, the Kia Sonet facelift must not only meet but exceed these expectations. With the automobile market evolving at a rapid pace, Kia’s agility in aligning its offerings with contemporary trends will be crucial. The Nexon facelift’s design refinements, innovative features, and competitive pricing underscore the fierce competition Kia’s Sonet facelift is poised to face.

In conclusion, the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift is not merely an update; it’s a statement of Kia’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the compact SUV market. Enthusiasts and car buyers eagerly await the moment when the curtains are lifted, which is slated to happen early next year. Let’s see if the updated Sonet will make waves and set new benchmarks in its segment.